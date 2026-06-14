Fans will watch the field — scientists will watch the air as the World Cup hits DFW

"Different sources have different chemical footprints and different health impacts."

When North Texas hosts a handful of 2026 FIFA World Cup games, it's fairly obvious where the attention inside AT&T Stadium will be focused.

However, for one University of Texas at Arlington researcher, what's happening outside is more interesting. How will an influx of flights, cars, buses, and stadium traffic change air quality across Dallas-Fort Worth?

What's happening?

According to Texas Standard, North Texas will stage its first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 14 as part of a month-long run expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors into one of the nation's largest metro areas.

Yunyao Li, a UT Arlington faculty member and director of the Atmospheric Intelligence and Modeling Lab, told the publication that the tournament offers researchers an unusual opportunity to observe how air quality responds to a concentrated burst of human activity in real time.

"We will have more visitors, more cars, more flights, and we can observe how the environment responds to this short period of intense human activity here," Li said.

To track those effects, Li said her team will place sensors near AT&T Stadium, where game-day traffic is expected to increase, and near DFW Airport to gauge the impact of heavier flight volumes and airport-related activity.

The project will combine those readings with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality monitoring data from around Dallas and Fort Worth, plus NASA Nova satellite observations, to build a wider regional view of pollution.

Why does it matter?

Li said, "Previous studies shows that the traffic is now the major source of air pollution here."

The results could also inform planning, noting that "Different sources have different chemical footprints and different health impacts."

By identifying which activities contribute to pollution during major events and the region's continued growth, researchers could provide officials with better tools to cut pollution without slowing development.

What are people saying?

"First, we need to understand what are the sources of the pollution and what the composition of the pollution is," Li told the Texas Standard.

She also said better data could lead to more targeted solutions: "If we know the source, we can have different strategies to reduce the emissions."

Her broader goal for the region is straightforward: "We want to have both development and clean air."

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