  • Tech Tech

Grad student uses unexpected tool to study major health concern in Ohio town: 'Our goal was to empower them'

"We wanted participants to have a clear understanding."

by Leslie Sattler
"We wanted participants to have a clear understanding."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

When Sydney Shafer saw what happened in East Palestine, Ohio, after the infamous 2023 train accident, she knew she could help residents understand what was in their air, according to the University of Kentucky.

A doctoral student at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, Shafer joined forces with environmental health experts to study chemical exposure in East Palestine using an unexpected tool: silicone wristbands.

"Silicone wristbands are very effective as personal sampling devices because they're noninvasive, inexpensive, and have the ability to capture exposure measurements for over 100 [semi-volatile organic compounds]," Shafer explained.

The simple but innovative approach came from partnering with Dr. Erin Haynes from UK and Heather Stapleton from Duke University. Their work builds on Stapleton's research, which shows that these wristbands absorb chemicals from the surrounding environment.

In July 2023, 80 East Palestine residents wore the wristbands for a week. The team looked for several chemical groups, including dioxins, furans, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

The results brought good news: No dioxins or furans showed up in the samples. However, the team found PAHs, which often come from burning materials or heavy truck traffic. The scientists think these chemicals likely came from cleanup vehicles and smoke from Canadian wildfires during the study period.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

"We found that on average, male participants had two more PAHs detected than did women, and those working with heavy machinery had four more PAHs detected than those who did not," Shafer said.

Making science useful matters deeply to Shafer. Her team sent every participant a personal letter explaining their exposure levels.

"We wanted participants to have a clear understanding of what chemicals, if any, were detected in their environment," Shafer said. "Our goal was to empower them with information to inform them of the many chemicals they are exposed to nearly every day."

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Looking ahead, Shafer plans to keep finding ways to put her public health training to work by helping communities understand and address environmental concerns.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x