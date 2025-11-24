15 amazing movie cars you can buy in real life

For true gearheads, there's nothing quite like seeing (or owning!) a car that featured in your favorite movie.

And a recent auction from Bonhams Cars offers the chance to do just that. The auction, which runs online from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, features vehicles from throughout Hollywood history.

The collection of 50 vehicles comes from the Movie Cars Central Museum in Étréchy, France, about 45 miles outside of Paris.

In honor of the sale, we're highlighting three lists of our favorite cars available: the best alternative fuel and autonomous cars, the best gas-powered cars, and the best deals overall.

The best early autonomous and 'alternative' cars on sale

Photo Credit: Bonhams Cars



1. Faithful replica of the 1962 Volkswagen Beetle, the adorable autonomous ride with a mind of its own that starred in "Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo" (1977). Est: $23,000-35,000.

2. Faithful replica of the 1977 Chevrolet Camaro "Bumblebee," the lovable, voiceless, shape-shifting Optimus Prime lieutenant from "Transformers" (2007). Est: $23,000-35,000.

3. Faithful replica of the 1989 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am "KITT," arguably the first autonomous car, from the "Knight Rider" TV series. Est: $35,000-58,000.

4. 1989 Gene Winfield police cruiser from "Back to the Future 2" (1989). Est: $81,000-120,000.

5. 1982 Gene Winfield "Everyman Car" from "Blade Runner" (1982). Est: $23,000-35,000.

The best gas-powered cars

Photo Credit: Bonhams Cars



1. 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 driven by Keanu Reeves in "John Wick 2" (2017). Est: $120,000-230,000.

2. Paul Walker's 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VII in "2 Fast 2 Furious" (2003). Est: $290,000-580,000.

3. 1968 Dodge Charger "General Lee" featured in "The Dukes of Hazzard" (2005). Est: $140,000-180,000.

4. 1992 Batmobile stunt car from "Batman" (1989). Est: $81,000-120,000.

5. 1970 Dodge Charger from "Fast and Furious 7" (2015). Est: $170,000-290,000.

The best bargains

Photo Credit: Bonhams Cars



1. 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo "project" from "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006). Est: $29,000-40,000.

2. 2011 Ford Taurus Police Cruiser featured in "Robocop" (2014). Est: $23,000-35,000.

3. Replica of Tom Cruise's 1984 Kawasaki GPZ 900 R motorcycle from "Top Gun" (1986). Est: $9,300-15,000.

4. Tribute to Harrison Ford's sidecar motorcycle in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989). Est: $4,600-6,900.

5. 1996 BMW Z3 Roadster 1.9L James Bond Edition (one of 100), as seen in "GoldenEye." Est: $23,000-35,000.

