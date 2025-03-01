Gardener stuns neighbors by transforming ordinary yard into stunning landscape: 'It's so easy to do this'

A Redditor in Pennsylvania posted their admiration for their neighbor's green thumb. The shared photo showcased a lush front lawn that used a small space to develop biodiverse plants, including a tree, white and purple flowers, various ground cover, and more.

The first task in achieving such a beautiful lawn is researching your growing area. The OP stated they live in Zone 6B in Pennsylvania, a state with over 2,100 native plants, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. This area can support apple, apricot, cherry, fig, and mulberry trees. Zone residents can use plants like hosta, elderberry shrubs, and catmint — a perennial featuring indigo-blue blooms.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Focusing on native plants in your zone means strong vegetation that can survive varied weather patterns and need less watering.

One commenter advised on the transition from a mostly grass lawn to a more biodiverse space. They suggested pulling out grass by the roots and adding a combination of trees, shrubs, and ground cover while having a variety of height, texture, and color. Like the praised neighbor, using a taller plant or tree can provide a landscaping focal point.

Once a homeowner has completed the rewilding of their yard, they can look forward to frequent visits from local pollinators essential to food security. From various birds like blue jays and hummingbirds to butterflies and several species of honeybees, a diverse lawn provides the habitat and feeding ground for insects to fertilize other plants and keep the food chain going.

The comments, which praised the results, also featured questions from some about planting steps, along with helpful advice from others.

Someone encouraged, "It's so easy to do this too. … A lot of good suggestions in here, like using cardboard to kill grass (or tarps, wood, carpet ...starting in small sections, etc. I suggest hügelkultur to help speed up some bed making too."

Hügelkultur is a gardening method that uses topsoil, wood, and organic items in a sloped and raised planting bed. This method helps planters save water by absorbing and self-irrigating with runoff and producing high crop yields.

"Do a little bit at a time. The gradual approach is better for the garden too, as killing everything all at once, especially if you use the tarp method, can create a microbe and insect desert," said another gardener.

