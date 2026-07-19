A 2004 bread machine needed a fix, and Zojirushi still had the parts over 20 years later

"I thought I would be stuck with whatever I could find on eBay."

An inherited bread machine from 2004 could have seemed ready for the trash, particularly after key baking parts wore down. Instead, one home baker found that the old appliance still had a practical path back into service.

What happened?

A user in Reddit's r/BuyItForLife forum shared that a Zojirushi bread machine passed down from their parents can still be repaired because the company continues to offer replacement parts for the older model.

The bread maker was a BBCC-X20, and the pan and paddles needed attention after the nonstick coating began to flake. Instead of relying on used parts or replacing the machine outright, the poster found that Zojirushi still sells the components needed for that model.

According to the post, replacing the pan and both blades cost about $120. The poster considered that price steep but still worthwhile, noting that the machine originally sold for around $400 and could still hold its own against many bread makers now sold for $100 to $200.

Why does it matter?

When companies keep parts available for decades, it becomes much easier for consumers to repair a product they already own instead of sending it to the dump over a single worn component.

That can save money over time, especially for premium products designed to last. A cheaper replacement may cost less upfront, but it can become more expensive if it fails sooner and cannot be fixed. Durable goods that can be maintained often deliver better value over many years of use.

Extending the life of an appliance also means fewer raw materials, less manufacturing demand, and less waste. Even a small kitchen appliance carries a footprint tied to mining, shipping, packaging, and disposal, so keeping one in use for several more years reduces that impact.

What can I do?

Before buying an appliance, check whether the company sells replacement parts, publishes service information, or has a reputation for supporting older models. That can matter just as much as features or appearance.

If you already own an older appliance, it may be worth checking the manufacturer's parts page before assuming it is done for. Common wear items such as paddles, bowls, seals, or batteries can sometimes restore functionality for far less than the cost of buying new.

The discussion also showed how repair-minded communities can help owners troubleshoot aging products. Along with praising Zojirushi for supporting older machines, commenters shared tips, including pointing out that a dead clock battery can leave the buttons unresponsive on some models. Advice like that can help people fix a product rather than give up on it too early.

"I thought I would be stuck with whatever I could find on eBay, but Zojirushi actually still sells parts for this over 20 year old machine!" the original poster wrote.

One Reddit user commented: "Yes, but some other large companies' business model is to discontinue production and support constantly so that repair isn't an option, so this is still notable and a reason to buy their products."

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