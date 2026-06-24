'Postpartum humbles me every single time': Zero-waste mom admits why disposables won

"Remember, the goal is never perfection, it's just to do the best you can when you can."

A zero-waste mom shared a reality many parents know well on TikTok. Postpartum recovery doesn't always go according to plan, no matter how carefully someone prepares.

Posting on the Love of Earth Co. account (@loveofearthco), she emphasized that low-waste habits do not have to be all-or-nothing, especially during recovery.

What happened?

In the video, the new mom revealed her postpartum routine ended up looking different from what she had expected.

After giving birth nearly two weeks earlier, the creator said she had stocked up on reusable underwear and pads with the goal of avoiding disposable products, but she made a different call once recovery began.

"I had bought all the reusable postpartum underwear and reusable pads and only intended on skipping disposables altogether," she said in the clip. "But right after birth I just wanted the disposable one."

One lower-waste option did stick during those first days. She said she used "reusable and refreezable padsicles" and plans to keep using them "for the rest of my recovery."

She confirmed disposables were what she used "for the first few days while I healed."

"Honestly, I'm okay with that," she admitted.

The video, captioned "a zero waste struggle," included her admission that postpartum "humbles me every single time."

Why does it matter?

For many people, convenience and comfort can quickly become immediate necessities, not moral failings. New parents recovering from childbirth are certainly no exception.

"Remember, the goal is never perfection, it's just to do the best you can when you can," she concluded in the video.

That applies to many sustainable efforts, where it can be daunting to check all the boxes. It's better to simply take steps to improve rather than worrying about an absolutely flawless execution.

What are people saying?

Commenters praised her efforts in the comments and acknowledged the difficulty of the moment.

"Environmentalism isn't about making yourself miserable, it's caring for the earth and ourselves," one declared.

"Yes absolutely I would've done as substantial as I could have at the time," another commenter shared. "Life happens and all of my wonderful crunchy mommy plans went by the wayside for a bit so I could heal."

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