She stopped buying paper towels, K-cups, and plastic containers — and saved $6,000

A zero-waste lifestyle can sound like a lot of hassle, but the effort is well worth it as the savings start to pile up.

One creator said the swaps that cut down on waste have helped her save $6,000.

What's happening?

In a YouTube Short, zero-waste creator Kathryn Kellogg (@GoingZeroWaste) shared a few of the everyday products she has phased out in a post she called, "Things I refuse to buy."

The video opens with: "I haven't bought paper towels in over a decade. This single swap has saved me thousands."

In the video, Kellogg added that she skips K-cups "because they're expensive and I prefer my coffee without a side of microplastics."

Kellogg added that she hasn't been buying Tupperware since so many of the other food items she purchases come with packaging that she saves.

In the video description, Kellogg summarized the financial benefits, saying, "These simple swaps have saved me $6,000! And they've made my life better."

Why does it matter?

Kellogg, like other frugal creators, has connected sustainability to recurring household costs. Paper towels, single-use coffee pods, and plastic food containers may seem inexpensive one purchase at a time, but those repeated costs can add up over months and years.

A core theme of these swaps is practicality rather than perfection. Reusing glass jars from food purchases creates storage without buying extra containers; making coffee without pods can lower waste and reduce repeat spending on single-serve refills; and cloth towels can replace at least some disposable paper products.

Kellogg made that logic explicit in her description: "It has to improve your life and save you money — making these swaps a total no-brainer."

Her reference to preferring coffee without "a side of microplastics" also reflects a growing concern among shoppers hoping to reduce unnecessary plastic exposure in their everyday routines.

What can I do?

Any repeat purchase is a great place to start.

If paper towels are a regular expense, switching some cleanup tasks to washable cloths or hand towels can be a practical first step. Coffee is another straightforward place to look for savings. Comparing the cost of pods to a French press or another reusable brewing setup may reveal an opportunity to spend less.

Consumers can also stop tossing sturdy glass jars of the foods they already buy. Cleaned-out pasta sauce, salsa, and condiment jars can work well for leftovers, dry goods, and meal prep without requiring new plastic containers.

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