A year after planting for wildlife, gardener catches a monarch lookalike emerging on a statue

A first-year garden built to welcome native wildlife delivered a memorable early result when its owner photographed a butterfly emerging on a statue.

The photo also sparked plenty of praise online, plus a friendly note that the insect was a viceroy — a species often confused with monarchs.

What happened?

Posting in Reddit's r/gardening, the gardener shared a close-up of the newly emerged butterfly on a statue and said it felt like proof that the young yard was already drawing in native wildlife.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I was so pleased to see that a monarch decided to make it's new home on my garden statue. I was lucky enough to capture an image of it emerging! My garden is less than a year old and my intentions were to invite all the native wildlife in, so it couldn't be more perfect!" the gardener wrote.

They later added: "EDIT — I now know that this is a Viceroy butterfly and not a Monarch, but still beautiful."

Users in the comments explained that viceroys closely resemble monarchs, which is why the original mix-up made sense.

Why does it matter?

Native gardens can support butterflies, bees, birds, and other beneficial wildlife, and they often require less maintenance than a traditional lawn once the plants are established.

Replacing even part of a conventional turf lawn can also save homeowners time and money on mowing and upkeep while helping reduce water use. Options can include native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, depending on the region and the yard. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide many of these benefits while creating habitat corridors for pollinators and other animals.

The TCD Guide has a page on rewilding your yard and another on upgrading to a natural lawn, with more tips and discussion from other readers. The Cool Down has also covered similar stories of homeowners swapping thirsty grass for lower-maintenance yards that attract butterflies and cut back on routine yard work.

What are people saying?

People in the thread focused on the photo's beauty and on how quickly the garden had begun attracting the kind of wildlife the gardener wanted.

One jokingly wrote, "From the famous painting Girl With A Pupa Earring." Another said, "This should be enlarged and framed. Great shot." A third commenter added, "You should make a painting from this shot. So gorgeous."

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