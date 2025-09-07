Gardener shares stunning before-and-after footage of 4-year yard transformation: 'What an absolutely gorgeous sanctuary'

A lot of homeowners dream of turning their yard into a paradise, but few ever make it a priority and actually get around to it.

One Redditor invested in their yard over several years, and it shows. They posted a video of the transformation, starting in August 2021, with the last update in June 2025. The yard is small, but they didn't let that stop them. Instead, they used what they had to create a paradise appropriate for their home and its location.

This person has clearly embraced the idea that there are better ideas out there for the spaces

around homes than simply planting another green lawn.

As Columbia University has noted, lawns use a lot of water and require a lot of fertilization and other care. This depletes natural resources and puts chemicals into the soil that can harm human health and damage the earth for years. That's on top of the time and money that these yards save homeowners because they are easier to care for.

Instead of relying on the ubiquitous lawn, this Redditor has transformed their yard. They did it intentionally, using plants that thrive in their particular location to make a more natural yard. Yards like these help provide a good habitat for pollinators, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which in turn protects the food supply around the world.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

There are a lot of options for moving away from grass and toward a yard that's better for your pocketbook and the planet. You can install native plants or put in something like clover or buffalo grass. Xeriscaping is an option in some parts of the world, too. Even pulling out part of your yard and exchanging it for one of these options is a step forward instead of backward.

Other gardeners on Reddit also loved this garden.

"What an absolutely gorgeous sanctuary for birds and pollinators," one shared. "What a beautiful transformation!!! All of your work has certainly paid off!" someone else exclaimed.

"Love it! Good on you for using such a wide variety of plants," another reader commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.