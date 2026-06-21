Two years after ripping out the lawn, this flower bed is thriving alongside a VW Bus

"My flower bed is actually happy!"

Reddit users are focusing on more than the flowers in one before-and-after post.

The striking change from a plain lawn strip to a thriving bed was stunning enough, but a background van kept stealing attention.

It is also a clear example of how much a yard can change when turf is replaced with flowers.

What happened?

"My flower bed is actually happy!" the original poster said. "Two years ago I removed the grass and put down a garden."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the "before" photo, the area near the front door was just a narrow stretch of grass. In the "after," taken two years later, that same space is crowded with greenery and blooms, giving the edge of the yard a much lusher look.

"What kinds of plants do you have?" one user asked, to which the poster responded with a list of shade-garden favorites, including hostas, toad lily, pigsqueak, chrysanthemums, calla and canna lilies, hellebores, astilbe, salvia, hardy amaryllis, Solomon's seal, autumn-joy sedum, a small Japanese fern, zinnias, and a coral drift rose.

Why does it matter?

Turf grass often requires frequent mowing, watering, and upkeep, while garden beds, especially those planted with native species, can reduce maintenance needs and help lower water bills. They can also provide better habitat for pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

A full yard makeover is not the only way to enjoy those benefits, either. Even a partial lawn replacement can pay off, whether that means adding native plant beds, sowing clover, trying buffalo grass, or using xeriscaping with drought-tolerant plants.

Awkward or shady areas can become some of the most interesting parts of a yard with the right mix of plants.

Plenty of readers were impressed by the transformation.

"I bet the bees and butterflies love it!" one person wrote.

The Volkswagen Bus, sometimes called a Volkswagen Van, in the background became a running joke, too.

"Let's talk about the van... Garden looks great, far better than before!" one commenter joked.

Another added, "The garden is the success story. The van is the mystery subplot."

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