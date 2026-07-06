  • Home Home

'I loved every minute': Dry, beautiful weather made backyard a labor of love

It took shape gradually during good weather instead of in a single fast makeover.

by Ray Brennan
A before-and-after view of a garden, showing a grassy area and a landscaped flower bed with various plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Big yard transformations usually take shape over time, and one brief Reddit post made that point clearly. The original poster summed up months of effort with a note that reflected both the length of the project and the satisfaction of doing it.

What happened?

One user in the r/Landscaping subreddit described the project with a short caption: "Took 3 seasons last year when the weather was dry and beautiful. I loved every minute of it."

The before-and-after images reveal how the transformation came together. The "before" image shows a small, grassy hill with a little strip of a flower bed. The "after" image shows a hill layered with flowerbeds, supported by rocks. 

A backyard on a steep hill with a few small trees, plants and lawn.
Photo Credit: Reddit
An updated photo of the garden showing rows of plant beds installed in place of part of the lawn.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Even with almost no added detail, the timeline says plenty. A project that stretched across three seasons was likely built piece by piece, taking shape gradually during good weather instead of in a single fast makeover.

Why does it matter?

Natural landscaping alternatives can help reduce the amount of mowing, watering, fertilizing, and weeding a yard requires.

That can lead to meaningful savings, including less time spent on upkeep, lower water bills, and fewer trips to buy lawn-care products. Natural landscaping options can also support pollinators, improve resilience in dry conditions, and better suit local climates.

It also does not have to be an all-or-nothing undertaking. Even a partial lawn replacement, such as converting a side yard, a troublesome patch, or a sunny strip near the sidewalk, can offer many of the same benefits. Homeowners interested in making that switch can check out a guide on rewilding your yard or upgrading to a natural lawn for more tips and discussion from other readers.

What are people saying?

The comments were as simple and sweet as the post itself.

One person wrote, "Spectacular!"

Another added: "I love the rock terracing!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

Home

Bring extra fun to toothbrush time with this high-powered kid favorite

Tech

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Business

Sell your busted old car without haggling or headaches

A man with glasses holds his head while reviewing a past-due bill.
Tech

Paying too much for energy? Palmetto makes it easy to lower your bills

Cool Divider