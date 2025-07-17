Homeowner met with warnings after sharing plans to use controversial landscaping product: 'I recommend you don't'

It's unattractive and can be dangerous.

One of the easiest ways to promote a healthy ecosystem for all is through beneficial landscaping. A yard, when embellished with proper native plants, can be a haven for pollinators and fresh air.

Some, however, think native plants and sustainable xeriscaping are hard work. Because of this misconception, one Redditor shared their environmentally hazardous landscaping plan on the subreddit r/landscaping.

They were advised in the comments on a previous post that grass would be bothersome around the already laid pebbles in the front yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I posted earlier today about whether grass is feasible in my front yard. After reading the comments, we've decided artificial turf may be the way to go," they said. "Any thoughts?"

Commenters advised against turf and offered up more sustainable and attractive routes, like xeriscaping.

Xeriscaping is a method of landscaping where rocks, mulch, soil, and drought-tolerant native plants are laid in place of grass. This type of landscaping allows consumers to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation and get straight to planting.

According to National Geographic, xeriscaping is both environmentally and financially sustainable and can reduce water use by 50% or 75%, thus reducing water bills.

While the Reddit poster would not have to waste water on a lawn laid with artificial grass, they would find their yard littered with microplastics. Not only is this unattractive and can follow the homeowners into their house, but it is also a hazard to the environment.

According to the Collaborative for Health and Environment, plastic grass blades and the microplastics in turf are lined with polluted water sources and can be passed through the food chain. This can damage ecosystems and land plastic waste in human bodies.

One Redditor commented, "Artificial turf is just plastic. You are surrounding your exterior with plastic that will degrade into microplastic."

Another suggested the more attractive landscaping alternative: "I recommend you don't, and look at xeriscaping."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.