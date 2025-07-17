  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after sharing plans to use controversial landscaping product: 'I recommend you don't'

It's unattractive and can be dangerous.

by Claire Huber
It's unattractive and can be dangerous.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One of the easiest ways to promote a healthy ecosystem for all is through beneficial landscaping. A yard, when embellished with proper native plants, can be a haven for pollinators and fresh air. 

Some, however, think native plants and sustainable xeriscaping are hard work. Because of this misconception, one Redditor shared their environmentally hazardous landscaping plan on the subreddit r/landscaping

They were advised in the comments on a previous post that grass would be bothersome around the already laid pebbles in the front yard.

It's unattractive and can be dangerous.
Photo Credit: Reddit
It's unattractive and can be dangerous.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I posted earlier today about whether grass is feasible in my front yard. After reading the comments, we've decided artificial turf may be the way to go," they said. "Any thoughts?"

Commenters advised against turf and offered up more sustainable and attractive routes, like xeriscaping

Xeriscaping is a method of landscaping where rocks, mulch, soil, and drought-tolerant native plants are laid in place of grass. This type of landscaping allows consumers to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation and get straight to planting. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

According to National Geographic, xeriscaping is both environmentally and financially sustainable and can reduce water use by 50% or 75%, thus reducing water bills. 

While the Reddit poster would not have to waste water on a lawn laid with artificial grass, they would find their yard littered with microplastics. Not only is this unattractive and can follow the homeowners into their house, but it is also a hazard to the environment.

According to the Collaborative for Health and Environment, plastic grass blades and the microplastics in turf are lined with polluted water sources and can be passed through the food chain. This can damage ecosystems and land plastic waste in human bodies. 

One Redditor commented, "Artificial turf is just plastic. You are surrounding your exterior with plastic that will degrade into microplastic."

Another suggested the more attractive landscaping alternative: "I recommend you don't, and look at xeriscaping."

What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

The cost of installation 💵

I live in a cold area 🥶

I don't know enough about it 🤷

I already have one 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x