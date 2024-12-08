Bystander sparks inspiration with gorgeous images of blooming corporate campus: 'This is what I'm aiming for'

A recent conference took one Redditor to Ames, Iowa. There, they enjoyed a tour of a campus adorned with beautiful native vegetation, including poppy mallow, butterfly milkweed, Coreopsis, and wild petunia.

The tour took place at the Workiva office in the Iowa State University Research Park.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not surprising to see such a biodiverse campus at Workiva, considering its core business is in Environmental, Social, and Governance reporting and the fact that the company made significant sustainability commitments on its own accord. The Iowa State University Research Park is home to many other sustainability-focused companies, such as bio-oil producer BugEra and green asphalt developer Soylei.

The Redditor was attending the North American Prairie Conference, which brings together experts from academia and nonprofits to share knowledge and inspiration. Iowa State University devotes plenty of effort to studying in this sector. For example, its Graduate Program in Sustainable Agriculture includes courses on agroforestry and ecology-based pest management. ISU has also made The Princeton Review's Top 50 Green Colleges list for eight years running.

Grasslands are ecologically significant enough that the National Park Service has recently announced an investment in protecting 4,000 acres of them across 15 states. One study even suggests that grasslands are more reliable carbon sinks than forests in California.

The natural beauty of these areas helps inspire everybody to act in the interest of the rich and vibrant ecosystems where we can.

Rewilding developed land is another step in the right direction. We've seen what that can look like, and private landowners can play massive roles in these efforts.

You can rewild your own yard, too. Once it's all said and done, you'll be supporting the pollinators that keep our food supply moving while also reducing the costs of watering thanks to improved soil retention.

Reddit commenters were quick to show appreciation for the planting work in front of the building. One said, "This is what I'm aiming for," while another wrote, "Beautiful! I miss Ames."

