Shopper stunned after looking up the value of items purchased at Goodwill: 'I'm so jealous'

Another day, another jackpot thrift store find from r/ThriftStoreHauls.

This post came from a shopper who had combed through winter wear at Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Screeching because I found three 100% wool sweaters at Goodwill that look like they were worn once!" said the original poster, who got $400 worth of wool clothing for only $15 — an incredible bargain.

Thrifting is already a great choice for your wallet and the planet because you get major discounts while keeping items out of landfills. It's an even better choice when it gets you natural fibers.

So much clothing today is made of synthetic materials — in other words, plastic — that wear out quickly and shed polluting, toxic microplastics every time you wash them. When it's time to throw them away, they take decades or centuries to break down.

Natural fibers, on the other hand, are made of safe and eco-friendly materials that decompose naturally. Wool in particular is an amazing cruelty-free choice because sheep need to be shorn for their health — and the resulting clothes are durable and warm even when wet, making them perfect for winter weather.

The original poster got some high-quality items on their Goodwill trip. "I had never heard of the 'R Label' (The Reset Clothing) before, but turns out I scored a $188 wool sweater for $4.88!" they said. "I also found a Max Studio wool sweater and a black Talbots wool sweater for $4.88 each. … Yay for frugal luxury and new fall/winter clothes!"

Commenters were excited for the original poster.

"Now that's a treasure find nowadays as some people resell them for $15 or more," one user said.

"Wool/Cashmere are always good to pick up," another approving commenter wrote. "Nice classic pieces!"

"I'm so jealous," a third Redditor said.

