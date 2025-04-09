  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after looking up the value of items purchased at Goodwill: 'I'm so jealous'

"Yay for frugal luxury."

by Laurelle Stelle
"Yay for frugal luxury."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another day, another jackpot thrift store find from r/ThriftStoreHauls.

This post came from a shopper who had combed through winter wear at Goodwill.

"Yay for frugal luxury."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Yay for frugal luxury."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Screeching because I found three 100% wool sweaters at Goodwill that look like they were worn once!" said the original poster, who got $400 worth of wool clothing for only $15 — an incredible bargain.

Thrifting is already a great choice for your wallet and the planet because you get major discounts while keeping items out of landfills. It's an even better choice when it gets you natural fibers.

So much clothing today is made of synthetic materials — in other words, plastic — that wear out quickly and shed polluting, toxic microplastics every time you wash them. When it's time to throw them away, they take decades or centuries to break down.

Natural fibers, on the other hand, are made of safe and eco-friendly materials that decompose naturally. Wool in particular is an amazing cruelty-free choice because sheep need to be shorn for their health — and the resulting clothes are durable and warm even when wet, making them perfect for winter weather.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The original poster got some high-quality items on their Goodwill trip. "I had never heard of the 'R Label' (The Reset Clothing) before, but turns out I scored a $188 wool sweater for $4.88!" they said. "I also found a Max Studio wool sweater and a black Talbots wool sweater for $4.88 each. … Yay for frugal luxury and new fall/winter clothes!"

Commenters were excited for the original poster.

"Now that's a treasure find nowadays as some people resell them for $15 or more," one user said.

"Wool/Cashmere are always good to pick up," another approving commenter wrote. "Nice classic pieces!"

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I'm so jealous," a third Redditor said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x