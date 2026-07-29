'I've lost my mind': A composter buys a wood chipper for one giant yard tree

"I haven't tried cardboard bc I have a shredder for that."

For many composters, the hobby begins with a simple kitchen scrap bin. For one Redditor, however, it seemed to have escalated to power equipment.

After dealing with the steady flow of branches from a giant tree in their yard, the poster said: "I've lost my mind. I'm fully committed now. Bought myself a wood chipper!!"

What's happening?

The recent r/composting thread on Reddit became a place where users exchanged tips on mulch, chipping wood, and cardboard disposal.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Rather than putting branches out at the curb, a wood chipper can reduce them into material for garden paths, mulch beds, and compost piles.

It also led one commenter to a realization about their own machine: "Holy sh*t. I think you just gave my GF and I the realization that the 'cover' that came with our wood chipper is actually meant to be a bag to catch the wood chips."

Cardboard came up, too. When asked about it, the original poster replied, "I haven't tried cardboard bc I have a shredder for that," and other users said cardboard often jams or breaks down badly in chippers built mostly for sticks and branches.

Why does it matter?

Homeowners and gardeners often need a way to handle yard debris without wasting time, money, or valuable organic material. A chipper can help turn pruned branches into free mulch, which can suppress weeds, help soil retain moisture, and reduce the need to buy bagged products.

That can be especially helpful for people growing food at home. Healthy compost and mulch can support better garden soil, which may lead to stronger plants, better-tasting produce, and lower grocery bills. Gardening can also offer mental and physical health benefits by giving people a reason to get outside, stay active, and spend time in a calmer environment.

What can I do?

If you generate lots of branches, a wood chipper could make sense — but only if it matches the type of material you actually need to process. For some households, loppers, a simple brush pile, or municipal compost pickup may be enough. For others, especially people with large trees or active gardens, chipping wood on-site can save trips, reduce waste, and create a steady supply of mulch.

For people mainly dealing with cardboard, commenters pointed to simpler methods instead.

One user wrote, "Soak it and tear it. You can easily peel the layers apart and then just quickly tear them up by hand."

That approach may be slower, but it can work better than forcing boxes through equipment that was not designed for them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.