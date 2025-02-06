Woman shares clever trick for keeping the heat in during winter using spare item: 'Had no idea'

"OMG thank you my mom is stuck in Texas right now."

TikToker Victoria (@victoria) shared a practical hack for staying warm during power outages or heating system failures that might save you and your family from going cold this winter.

Many Texans faced this situation during severe winter storms in 2021. Now, massive cold waves from Canada are sweeping the U.S., making this tip relevant again.

The hack in this video requires one simple item: a grocery bag.

The scoop

Victoria demonstrates how grocery bags can insulate heat and prevent it from escaping through cracks in doorframes and windows. By pushing the plastic bag in as far as possible with a knife, she can fill extremely tight spaces.

If you have access to spare plastic bags and no use for them, this hack is an easy way to seal an entire doorway from leaking hot air.

How it's working

This hack offers immediate benefits. It helps people stay warm without relying on electricity, which is especially valuable during unexpected power outages.

Minimizing heat loss reduces the need for alternative heating sources, potentially lowering the risk of fire hazards associated with some emergency heating methods.

While plastic grocery bags are notoriously damaging to the environment, finding creative ways to reuse them is a great way to extend their usefulness.

What people are saying

Due to Victoria's massive following on TikTok, the video garnered significant attention, amassing over 12,000 likes and 192 comments.

Viewers expressed appreciation for the practical advice, with one user commenting, "OMG thank you my mom is stuck in Texas right now."

Another added: "Had no idea! Stay safe out there! This weather is wild!"

Implementing simple measures such as this insulation hack can lead to a cooler, cleaner future by reducing the need for excessive energy consumption.

Organizations such as Arcadia and WattBuy offer services to help consumers manage and reduce their energy usage, further contributing to environmental sustainability.

For more ways to enhance your home's energy efficiency, explore our guides on making your house a smart home and weatherizing your house.

