Gardener shares simple trick for starting seeds outside without a greenhouse: 'I am a huge believer'

While you may think you need a greenhouse to start seeds outside, a simple trick can make planting seeds in your garden possible.

It's as simple as using something like a milk jug to plant your seeds.

Lindsay says: "You can take trash like this old milk jug and turn it into treasure."

The method she uses is called winter sowing, in which you use a container to plant seeds outside. You can see in the video that she cuts the jug into two parts. Then, drill holes in the bottom and the side. Next, fill it with 4 to 6 inches of "high-quality potting soil."

Lindsay stressed that it shouldn't be seed-starting soil.

Fill it up with whatever seeds you like when the designated seed should be planted.

It's also crucial to place them outside where there will be plenty of sun and rain. The video shows that she puts the top half of the jug on top, but the lids are off "for proper airflow."

Lindsay says it's "perfect for small spaces and budgets."

How it's working

According to the University of Maryland, winter sowing protects the seeds, mimics winter soil conditions, and reduces the "need for watering." It works great for vegetables, perennials, annuals, and herbs.

While all of this may seem daunting to set up, just think of what you'll get out of it. It can cost $70 to invest in growing your own food, but it can also generate $600 worth of produce annually.

Growing your own food also has health benefits. According to a University of Colorado, Boulder, study, gardeners consume more fiber and engage in more physical activity.

Additionally, gardening your own food can help the environment. Did you know that food can travel about 1,500-plus miles before you even eat it? So, according to Triangle Pest, you can cut down the amount of food that has to be shipped before it even gets on your table. That cuts down on the polluting gases released from the vehicles transporting the food. It also cuts down on the packaging that the food is shipped in.

What people are saying

This simple gardening hack was a hit in the comments.

One user said: "I did this when they started charging 5$ per tomato plant."

Another commented: "I am a huge believer of winter sowing!"

