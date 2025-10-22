Gardener shares clever hack using old milk jugs: 'Genius'

Starting a garden doesn't have to mean spending money on fancy seed trays and tons of other new supplies. One creative TikToker has shown how a little trash — like an old milk jug — can be transformed into a mini greenhouse that helps seeds sprout faster and stronger.

The scoop

TikTok creator Meli B (@outdoorsymeli) demonstrates in the post how to upcycle used milk jugs into DIY seed-starting containers that keep seedlings warm, hydrated, and protected.

The trick is called "winter sowing," and it's perfect for gardeners looking to start their plants early without the mess or cost of indoor grow lights. By reusing a common household item, this method turns plastic waste into a useful, moisture-rich seed starter that naturally regulates temperature and humidity.

"You'll notice little water drops forming at the top; that lets you know you don't need to add any more water," she says in the video.

To make one, simply cut a milk jug in half horizontally, leaving a small hinge on one side. Poke holes in the top and bottom for airflow and drainage, then fill the bottom with soil. Plant your seeds, water lightly, and tape the jug shut to keep the moisture in. The jug acts like a self-contained greenhouse, trapping heat and humidity while still allowing air to circulate.

This low-cost hack doesn't just make use of items you'd otherwise throw away; it also makes seed-starting almost foolproof. Once your plants are ready to transplant, just remove the tape, pop open the jug, and move your seedlings outdoors.

How it's helping

This method saves both money and resources. Gardeners can skip buying expensive plastic trays or humidity domes. Since milk jugs are already made to handle moisture and temperature changes, they're durable enough for reuse. Plus, gardening offers major health and wellness perks — from boosting your mood to helping you eat more fresh, nutritious food.

Beyond convenience, hacks like this also make home gardening more sustainable. Repurposing household waste reduces plastic pollution and supports a circular economy, where materials are reused instead of tossed. This is especially important with waste piling up in landfills, contributing to planet-heating pollution and microplastics contamination of our water and soil. And because growing your own food cuts down on packaging waste and shipping pollution, the benefits go beyond your backyard.

What everyone's saying

The video was a hit among gardening enthusiasts, who praised the hack for being simple, affordable, and effective.

One commenter wrote, "Love this idea!!"

Another added, "Genius."

A third said, "I'm going to try this… thanks for the idea."

With just a few household scraps and a little creativity, anyone can turn their kitchen waste into a thriving seed nursery, without spending any extra on supplies.

