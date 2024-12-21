  • Home Home

Expert gardener shares essential tasks you should be doing to protect your plants during the winter: 'I really didn't know if I was preparing everything correctly'

"This was very informative and reassuring!"

by Yei Ling Ma
"This was very informative and reassuring!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Even though the colder season marks the end of the year's planting season, your garden doesn't need to remain dormant in winter. TikToker Alessandro Vitale (@SpicyMustache) shared five tips to replenish your garden soil and protect your plants during the winter.

@spicymoustache Get your garden ready for the winter! #fyp #fypシ #gardening #gardeningtips #gardentiktok ♬ Einaudi: Life - Ludovico Einaudi & Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani

The scoop

Alessandro's first tip is to build your own plant cover to protect your plants from strong winds and cold temperatures. He shows how you can easily make a plant cover from simple materials: flexible pipe, bamboo, zip ties, and fleece. This low-cost plant cover will allow your heartier crops to continue growing outdoors with a minimized risk of frost. 

Alessandro's second tip aligns strongly with the tagline found on his website: "Low waste & organic." He recommends collecting old, yellow plants and chopping them up to add to your compost pile. 

"You will transform [old plants] into a valuable thing to use in your garden and save money the next season," Alessandro says.

By replenishing your compost pile with nutritious materials, such as old plants from your garden, you recycle those nutrients when you return the compost to the soil for your next grow. Alessandro's third tip is to use that nutrient-dense compost to cover barren garden areas and prep it for new plants. 

"October is the perfect month to plant flower bulbs, like garlic," Alessandro says. 

Watch now: Unload your closet and get rewarded with Trashie

Bulb plants are generally low-maintenance and can bloom at different times of the year. You can beautify your garden with bulb plants such as daffodils, alliums, crocuses, and more while attracting pollinators

Lastly, his fifth tip is to plant cover crops that protect your soil during offseasons. Cover crops minimize soil erosion and can be incorporated into the soil later for further fertilization.

How it's working

Alessandro's winter gardening tips are not only beginner-friendly, they can also save you money on multiple fronts while increasing your chances of gardening successfully. 

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

🔘 Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

🔘 One hour a week ⌛

🔘 Less than one hour ⏳

🔘 I don't have any plants 😢

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

For example, making your own plant cover can save you hundreds of dollars on buying a greenhouse structure for your garden. Composting nutrients from garden plants recycles plant materials, reduces waste, and saves you money on fertilizer. 

Growing your own food over the winter cuts your grocery bills, and you enjoy the freshest of produce. Bulb plants, when in bloom, attract pollinators to your garden, encouraging important activity that supports healthy ecosystems. 

Gardening also happens to be great for physical, mental, and emotional health. 

Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder found that those who gardened were more active than those who did not. They also consumed more fiber than non-gardeners. Community gardening, in particular, helps improve one's overall well-being, raising levels of self-esteem, optimism, and openness while decreasing levels of stress. 

What people are saying

Many felt encouraged by Alessandro's tips.

"I really didn't know if I was preparing everything correctly for winter, but this was very informative and reassuring! Thank you," one commenter wrote. 

"I have started a small garden cuz of you," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x