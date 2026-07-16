Fierce storm shatters a 100-watt solar panel, then a polycarbonate fix gets it working again

"It was still able to produce power, even though the glass was shattered."

A windstorm left one 100-watt solar panel with shattered glass — damage that often sends equipment straight to the trash. But one resourceful DIYer got creative with some leftover greenhouse polycarbonate — a simple fix to get the panel producing power again.

In a post on Reddit, the original poster explained: "One of my 100 watt solar panels was damaged in a wind storm so I have had it sitting in the garage." Even with the broken front, they said, "It was still able to produce power, even though the glass was shattered."

What happened?

The fix came from material the Redditor already had left over from a greenhouse project. They wrote that they "cut it to size, and secured it to the front of the panel with aluminum tape," using the polycarbonate as a new cover over the damaged surface.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Comments praised the Redditor's ingenuity, with one user saying how "most people would've just tossed a cracked panel and bought a new one."

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One commenter expressed how even damaged solar panels were able to still produce some significant results for them: "I have a bunch of cracked zshine 540w panels over my shed. all are shattered and are bowing inwards from gravity. Still producing 80% of rated power."

That kind of fix could translate to big savings for anyone using small solar setups for sheds, RVs, battery charging, or backup power. A single 100-watt panel can be expensive, depending on the brand, so getting more life out of damaged equipment can help stretch a home energy budget.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs. If you're curious about rooftop solar, you can use EnergySage to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes for free.

Why does it matter?

The repair shows how durability and repairability can improve the value of clean energy technology.

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Extending the life of even a small solar panel can help keep usable equipment out of landfills while allowing owners to avoid an unnecessary replacement purchase.

Even partial output can still be useful. For people who rely on off-grid systems or small backup setups, salvaging a panel that still works could help keep lights, fans, batteries, or devices running at lower cost. Apart from unexpected weather events that damage panels, technical problems with solar panels can stem from various causes one might not think of at first, such as squirrels gnawing at the wiring.

Not every damaged panel is a good DIY candidate. Cracked glass can allow moisture intrusion, reduce efficiency, and create electrical safety risks, so anyone attempting a repair should inspect the panel carefully and stop using it if the wiring, frame, or backsheet is compromised.

What can I do?

If a solar panel gets damaged, start by disconnecting it safely and checking whether the issue is cosmetic or structural. If output remains stable and there are no exposed electrical components, a repair may be possible — but if there is any doubt, getting advice from a qualified installer is the safer move.

For homeowners considering a full solar setup, EnergySage's free services can make the shopping process much easier. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save nearly $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Tools such as EnergySage's solar map show the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with incentives available in each state, helping readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available savings.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. If you want to compare your options, EnergySage offers free tools with information on home battery storage, including competitive installation estimates.

After the polycarbonate was added, the DIYer wrote that they had successfully "hooked it back up and it works."

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