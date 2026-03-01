Passerby sparks backlash after sharing photo of 'weird' house in neighborhood: 'We have to look at all this chaos'

"Put all the effort into the front."

Sometimes, it's easy to wonder whether people who build houses remember that everyone who drives by has to look at it, not just the owners.

A house in one Redditor's neighborhood drew plenty of confused glances. They posted a photo of one side of the property, complete with oddly aligned windows, and captioned it, "Whyyyyy though."

They added that it was on a street corner, "So we have to look at all this chaos."

Other Redditors agreed that the house looked "weird."

While the house in question isn't strictly a McMansion, it does share similar characteristics. According to Investopedia, McMansions are homes built for ostentation and show, and may lack architectural and structural integrity.

While this home isn't excessively massive, it seems to have been built to mimic a certain look, and the windows certainly make people wonder whether much architectural thought went into it.

A study from Building and Environment noted that homes with too many windows that aren't properly treated and glazed can overheat in the summer and get too cold in the winter, forcing the HVAC system to work overtime.

This means the house likely uses more power, too, which raises consumption and isn't friendly for the planet. It's impossible to know this home's energy usage, but it's impossible not to wonder when faced with all those windows.

To keep bills down, the homeowner could have installed solar panels, which harness the power of the sun to create cheap electricity and help reduce reliance on the polluting energy grid. Paired with an efficient heat pump, keeping the home warm and cool would be a lot cheaper and reduce the negative effects of the excessive windows.

Other Redditors were confused about the house, too.

"So many quickly built suburbs put all the effort into the front, the sides and back are just flat with windows," one shared.

"If you look at it on street view, it has landscaping all around," another added. "Must have torn it out for some reason."

"The random window placements and sizes lol," someone else commented.

