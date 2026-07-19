US renters locked out of heat pumps may get a cheaper, plug-in option with window units

Unlike a standard window air conditioner, they can also heat a room as well as cool it.

Heat pumps have long been a harder-to-reach clean-energy upgrade for renters and many people in older homes. Plug-in window versions could broaden access by making efficient heating and cooling cheaper and simpler to install.

What's happening?

Heating and cooling in buildings account for 35% of the United States' energy use each year, according to The Independent. A newer option now arriving in the U.S. is the window heat pump, which offers a simpler alternative to traditional systems that typically require permanent installation, outdoor equipment, and professional labor.

Because they plug into a wall outlet and can typically be installed without hiring a contractor, these units may be especially appealing to renters or homeowners who cannot take on a major renovation. Unlike a standard window air conditioner, they can also heat a room as well as cool it.

The cost difference is substantial. As The Independent reported, installing a conventional mini-split can cost up to $10,000 before equipment is included, while window heat pumps currently sell for about $3,000 to $4,000 and can be taken with you if you relocate.

Most current models are limited to roughly 9,000 Btu, which makes them best suited for single rooms. They can keep operating down to -13 degrees Fahrenheit, but their performance drops in very cold weather.

Why does it matter?

Because a heat pump transfers heat rather than generates it, it can use much less energy than traditional HVAC equipment. It also combines heating and cooling in one device, which can mean lower monthly bills, plus potential tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings for shoppers who compare options through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

For people who do not need a whole-home system, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. The company's setup is designed as a targeted heating and cooling option that can be installed in under an hour.

A plug-in unit could help someone avoid a major construction project, getting landlord approval for permanent equipment, or the high upfront cost of replacing an entire heating and cooling system all at once.

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What can I do?

If you are considering a window heat pump, start by checking your room size, local climate, and window compatibility. These units can be a strong fit for apartments, older homes, additions, or rooms that are hard to keep comfortable, but they may not be enough on their own in larger spaces or extremely cold regions.

Buyers should also look into incentives. As The Independent reported, federal incentives for this equipment ended in 2025, though utility programs and state or local governments may still offer rebates or other financial assistance.

Homeowners interested in cutting bills even further may also want to explore solar. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool, and with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

And for shoppers comparing room-by-room or whole-home electrification options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help narrow the field.

As The Independent explained, packaged window heat pumps are "easy and inexpensive to install" and offer "all-in-one heating and cooling options for apartments and older homes."

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