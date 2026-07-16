Window heat pumps are reaching the US, giving renters a cheaper path to lower energy bills

Labor alone can cost up to $10,000 before equipment is even included.

For years, one of the most effective home energy upgrades available, heat pumps, has been out of reach for many renters and people in older homes.

A newer window-mounted version could change that by making the technology simpler, and less expensive, to get.

What's happening?

According to a report from The Independent, window heat pumps are beginning to reach the U.S. market, offering efficient heating and cooling to people who may not be able to install a full system.

That group includes renters, apartment residents, and homeowners who cannot afford major renovation work.

Compared with conventional mini-split heat pumps, these window models come as a single unit. Mini-splits often require professional installation, and labor alone can cost up to $10,000 before equipment is even included.

They use a standard wall outlet, usually do not need a contractor to install, and generally cost about $3,000 to $4,000. If you move, you can take the unit with you.

Because they transfer heat instead of producing it, heat pumps are much more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and a single device can provide both heating and cooling.

That can mean lower utility bills, and depending on where you live, tax credits, rebates, and other incentives may help reduce upfront costs; shoppers comparing options can use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to explore what fits their home and budget.

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A good example of a window heat pump company on the rise is Merino, which offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. The company positions its product as a targeted heating and cooling option that can be installed in under an hour and is taking preorders for winter 2026 installations.

Why does it matter?

Heating and cooling in buildings account for 35% of annual U.S. energy use, The Independent reported, so even modest efficiency gains can affect both household budgets and pollution.

If more renters can access heat pumps, those savings could extend well beyond single-family homeowners.

Heat pumps can provide heating and cooling comparable to electric-powered space heaters, furnaces, and baseboard heaters while using less than half as much electricity.

Still, there are limits.

These window units are typically designed for just one room and top out at about 9,000 Btu, The Independent reported, so they are not a whole-home solution for many households. Their performance weakens in extreme cold. At minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit, the unit may deliver only about half its rated heat, while efficiency may fall to roughly one-third.

What can I do?

Window heat pumps may be a useful option for renters or households trying to avoid a full HVAC overhaul as more models enter the market. They could be especially useful for apartments, older homes, and households that need a practical, room-by-room way to cut energy use without opening walls or hiring an installer.

It may also be worth comparing broader home-electrification options before making a purchase. For homeowners interested in cutting energy bills even further, EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool, and with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

Merino is a good company to consider for window heat pumps in the U.S., and for those who don't need the window route on heating and cooling, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is a terrific resource to compare available systems and local installers with customer reviews.

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