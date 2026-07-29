Homeowner adds a misting system to a window AC, then learns it may wreck the coils

"Short term, your water bill is going to be crazy high."

A homeowner hoping to beat the heat with a window AC add-on got a reality check after asking the internet whether a misting setup was actually helping.

Instead of discovering a clever cooling hack, many readers said it looked more like a shortcut that could raise costs and wear the unit out faster.

What happened?

Photos posted in a thread on Reddit show a window air conditioner outfitted with misters, and the person who shared them asked readers whether that kind of setup was a good idea or a bad one.

Rather than praising the idea, commenters mostly questioned whether it would help at all and warned about possible damage over time.

One commenter wrote, "The gains will be negligible and there's the possibility of the water caking up the coils with minerals and other dissolved solids."

Another added, "Condenser coil will rot out in a year or two."

A recurring point in the replies was that window units already use moisture around the condenser as part of their design. That means the added spray may do very little, especially if it is hitting the exhaust side or getting blown off before it reaches the coil in a useful way.

Why does it matter?

If a little extra water could help an air conditioner run cooler, it might sound like a simple way to lower electricity use and cut summer utility bills. For a window unit, though, commenters said any efficiency boost would likely be tiny.

One warned, "Short term, your water bill is going to be crazy high." If power savings barely move, the added water use could erase any benefit.

Commenters also raised maintenance concerns. Minerals from hard water can build up on the coils, and dust or grime can collect in the fins and reduce airflow. Over time, that could make the unit less efficient instead of improving its performance.

A supposed money-saving trick could instead lead to higher monthly bills, weaker cooling performance, and an earlier-than-expected repair or replacement.

What can I do?

Based on the advice in the thread, taking the misters off may be the safest choice.

As one commenter explained, "The gains are near zero because they already do this themselves. Window bangers use slinger wheels for the condenser fan blade. They pick condensate up from the evap drain pan and throw it up over the condenser coil. Take those down, they're useless and wasting water."

Better options include cleaning the filter regularly, sealing gaps around the unit, keeping blinds closed during the hottest parts of the day, and avoiding anything that makes the AC work harder than it has to.

If a room is still not cooling properly, checking for airflow issues or getting the unit serviced is a much safer bet.

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