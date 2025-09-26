Gardener shares expert tips to transform your garden: 'Amazing'

If you want your yard to be all the buzz, look no further. Here's how to create your own field of dreams.

The scoop

YouTube's BBC Gardeners' World Magazine (@BBCGardenersWorldMagazine) shared

an Instagram post by Charlotte (@new.house.home), who gave five tips on how to encourage more wildlife into your garden.

First, make sure there is a variety of water sources in your garden. Ponds, water features, birdbaths, or rainwater barrels are all great ideas. Charlotte even demonstrated how to create a mini bath for bees using a terracotta dish and small stones.

Charlotte's second tip is to fill your garden with native plants and flowers, which attract pollinators. There are so many to choose from. You can use Audubon's native plants database to find the best native plants in your area.

Adding trees and climbers into your oasis is also helpful. Those plants are great for birds and other animals to nest in, feed from, and hide from predators.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Their fourth tip is to provide food sources for your visitors. Bird feeders and houses are great, but "you can also let your plants go to seed."

Last but not least, you can provide small wood and rock piles for animals to seek shelter or hide in. And leaving a portion of your yard to grow wild with taller grasses is a bat signal for insects.

How it's helping

Gardening is great for overall health. It has been proven to boost optimism and minimize stress. Those who garden also get more physical activity and, if they're growing their own produce, additional fiber in their diets — not to mention it will taste better too.

Giving pollinators a safe haven is beneficial because they are the backbone of our food supply. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food. We need them as much as they need native flowers and plants, which is why Charlotte's tips are top-notch.

Other gardeners have recommended planting broccoli to attract bees and putting out native seeds to attract birds.

And if you want to make sure wildlife stays away from plants you plan on eating, there are ways to do this in a more natural way. You can use cayenne pepper or companion planting so the fruits of your labor can be rightfully enjoyed.

What everyone's saying

The Gardeners' World's repost of Charlotte's video received some lovely comments and several green hearts of approval.

"Love how your garden looks and it gives me hope for my new build transformation," one comment said.

"Brilliant tips!" exclaimed another.

A third chimed in,"Yes!!! Love how your garden looks and gives me hope for my new build transformation."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.