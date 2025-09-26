  • Home Home

Gardener shares expert tips to transform your garden: 'Amazing'

"Brilliant tips!"

by Jennifer Kodros
"Brilliant tips!"

Photo Credit: iStock

If you want your yard to be all the buzz, look no further. Here's how to create your own field of dreams.

The scoop

YouTube's BBC Gardeners' World Magazine (@BBCGardenersWorldMagazine) shared

an Instagram post by Charlotte (@new.house.home), who gave five tips on how to encourage more wildlife into your garden. 

First, make sure there is a variety of water sources in your garden. Ponds, water features, birdbaths, or rainwater barrels are all great ideas. Charlotte even demonstrated how to create a mini bath for bees using a terracotta dish and small stones.

Charlotte's second tip is to fill your garden with native plants and flowers, which attract pollinators. There are so many to choose from. You can use Audubon's native plants database to find the best native plants in your area.

Adding trees and climbers into your oasis is also helpful. Those plants are great for birds and other animals to nest in, feed from, and hide from predators.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Their fourth tip is to provide food sources for your visitors. Bird feeders and houses are great, but "you can also let your plants go to seed."

Last but not least, you can provide small wood and rock piles for animals to seek shelter or hide in. And leaving a portion of your yard to grow wild with taller grasses is a bat signal for insects.

How it's helping

Gardening is great for overall health. It has been proven to boost optimism and minimize stress. Those who garden also get more physical activity and, if they're growing their own produce, additional fiber in their diets — not to mention it will taste better too.

Giving pollinators a safe haven is beneficial because they are the backbone of our food supply. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food. We need them as much as they need native flowers and plants, which is why Charlotte's tips are top-notch.

What do you think the future of cryptocurrency is?

It is the future of currency 😎

It will become more mainstream 🤑

It will never be mainstream 😒

It will fade away completely 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Other gardeners have recommended planting broccoli to attract bees and putting out native seeds to attract birds. 

And if you want to make sure wildlife stays away from plants you plan on eating, there are ways to do this in a more natural way. You can use cayenne pepper or companion planting so the fruits of your labor can be rightfully enjoyed.

What everyone's saying

The Gardeners' World's repost of Charlotte's video received some lovely comments and several green hearts of approval.

"Love how your garden looks and it gives me hope for my new build transformation," one comment said.

"Brilliant tips!" exclaimed another.

A third chimed in,"Yes!!! Love how your garden looks and gives me hope for my new build transformation."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x