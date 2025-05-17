Homeowner shows off stunning before-and-after photos after ripping out their lawn: 'This is gorgeous and inspiring'

The glorious purples, yellows, reds, and pinks of wildflowers complement the sunshine throughout bright, hot summers. Bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds dance through wildflower fields and provide for all living creatures of the Earth.

The wonder of natural plants and their pollinating counterparts is not just for the wild. When a residential lawn is decorated with wildflowers, what follows is a stunning, living, easy-to-maintain yard.

One Reddit user's wildflower garden was in full bloom, and they took to r/gardening to show off their flourishing land.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We turned our lawn into a wildflower garden a few years back. It is now the joy of our summer!" they said.

The original poster shared a series of before-and-after photos of their wild lawn, which will save them time and money on maintenance. In the before picture, the garden is a dry patch of dirt almost devoid of color.

The photos of the wildflowers, a colorful array of coneflower, butterfly bush, milkweed, tickseed, and more, juxtapose that sad first image with fervor. In all their natural glory, they have beautified the lawn while giving the OP an easy-to-maintain outdoor space.

Wildflowers need consistently moist soil in the beginning stages, but once the seeds pass the germination phase, watering is less frequent, according to The Spruce. The hard work in the early stages pays off when the plants flourish and next to no maintenance is needed.

Pollinators flock to wildflowers, where they do their important job of pollinating plants in a chain reaction that keeps the Earth green to protect the food chain, giving all living things a means to eat.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, "35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce." For this reason, wildflower lawn growers deserve a break from lawn maintenance for their environmentally friendly efforts.

"You are making the world a better place with your yard and this post thank you. I want to do something similar," one commenter told the OP.

Another said: "Wow wow wow. This is gorgeous and inspiring. I love this and the fact that you also don't seem to be into watering and more of a survival of the fittest approach."

