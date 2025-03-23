Scientists uncover shocking aftermath in homes that survived wildfires: 'Homes act like a trap'

This can cause respiratory issues, skin irritation, and increased cancer risk.

Scientists have made a disturbing discovery: Even homes that survive wildfires can pose serious health risks to their residents.

What's happening?

Even after the flames are extinguished, toxic chemicals from smoke and ash remain trapped inside buildings. This exposes residents to long-term health risks.

Scientists studying the aftermath of fires in Los Angeles and Colorado found that indoor air and surfaces become contaminated with heavy metals and toxic gases called volatile organic compounds.

"Homes act like a trap when they're exposed to a lot of smoke," Joost de Gouw, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Colorado Boulder, told Science News. "A lot of ash stays behind inside homes, and also a lot of odors linger for weeks."

In some cases, entire homes had to be stripped down to the studs to eliminate lingering toxins.

Why is this concerning?

Many assume that the danger is over once a wildfire is contained, but that's far from reality.

Homes act like sponges, absorbing toxic chemicals from wildfire smoke and slowly releasing them over time.

Studies from the Marshall Fire in Colorado found that indoor air contained VOC levels comparable to Los Angeles pollution in the 1990s (a notorious era for poor air quality).

Breathing in these chemicals isn't just unpleasant; they can cause health problems including respiratory issues, skin irritation, and even increased cancer risk.

Firefighters use chemical retardants to stop flames, but these sprays contain heavy metals such as chromium and cadmium, which pose their own health risks.

Returning home after a fire may seem safe, but lingering chemicals can continue to expose unaware residents to these dangerous toxins.

What's being done about it?

The good news is that experts have identified steps to help lessen these risks. Scientists recommend deep-cleaning homes post-wildfires, including vacuuming with HEPA filters, wiping down all surfaces, and using air purifiers.

Even simple actions such as keeping windows open for ventilation and avoiding chemical cleaners that react with VOCs can help reduce the risks.

Innovative technology is also playing a role in wildfire prevention and mitigation. Ryan Honary, a 17-year-old inventor, developed SensoRy AI, an artificial intelligence-powered wildfire detection system capable of identifying fires as small as a square foot.

Similarly, Southern California Edison has been testing rapid earth fault current limiters, which cut power to fallen lines to prevent them from sparking fires.

These advancements could reduce the severity and frequency of wildfires in the future.

Local governments are also working to improve post-wildfire safety measures. Some communities are conducting more thorough indoor air and water quality testing before allowing residents to return.

With better cleaning practices, new wildfire prevention technology, and improved safety regulations, communities can recover faster and reduce future risks.

