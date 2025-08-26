Man sounds off on harmful impacts of common landscaping product: 'Didn't know this'

Artificial turf remains popular because it's aesthetically pleasing and appears to require minimal maintenance.

However, more and more people are beginning to realize and publicize the truth of the matter, which is the opposite — it's actually an incredibly destructive product, with the potential to not just bother your local ecosystems, but also bother you and your kids or pets.

For instance, a TikTok video from Vikram (@theplantprof) is dedicated solely to hating on turf and all the trouble it causes.

Vikram discusses the real problems that it can pose in extreme circumstances.

"Did you know that this gets up to 175 or more degrees Fahrenheit on a hot day?" he states. "So, like, on a 90 degree day … you're gonna get surface temperatures of at least 150 degrees … Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit."

He joked, "It's certainly enough to dissolve your dog if they're too slow, your kids if they're not playing fast enough."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Vikram also noted that you still have to water artificial turf, which means microplastics can filter into the surrounding soil. What's more, he pointed out that it requires dirty fuels to make the product.

"It's an ecological disaster," he said in summary.

If you want to avoid these myriad destructive outcomes posed by artificial turf, a simple, effective way to maintain a beautiful yard that is also environmentally additive is by embracing native plants.

They can save you significant money and time on garden maintenance while also lowering your water bills. In addition, they can also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement with options like a native-plant garden or grass substitute such as clover can provide these same benefits.

Commenters vociferously agreed with Vikram's passionate anti-turf plea.

"Vacuum?" wrote one user responding to a particularly notable word in the video. "I hate vacuuming my home. I'm not vacuuming my yard."

"Went to a splash pad that had fake turf for a 'natural' look. That stuff was so hot!" read another sympathetic response.

Another TikToker was grateful to learn actual information that supported their suspicions about turf: "Ugh! I knew I didn't like fake lawns, but didn't know this important information. Thanks, Vikram."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.