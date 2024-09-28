  • Home Home

Homeowner shares impressive photos of their 'wet garden' results: 'My dream landscape'

"This is just gorgeous!"

by Juliana Marino
"This is just gorgeous!"

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner in Germany wowed Redditors with photos of the gorgeous pond they built in their yard two years ago. The images show native plants growing alongside the pond as wildlife, such as frogs and snakes, frolic in the water. 

Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum were impressed with the stunning results of the pond and were interested to learn more.

"This is just gorgeous!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"This is just gorgeous!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Very nice!" one user responded. "Happy to see someone else doing some wet gardening."

"My dream landscape," another Redditor wrote. "This is just gorgeous!"

Wet gardening is the process of creating an outdoor area that can thrive in damp conditions and absorb excess water. A pond or a rain garden are both forms of wet gardens. 

Alternative lawns, such as ponds, rain gardens, or native plant lawns, are cheaper to maintain than a traditional grass lawn.

Watch now: Expert unpacks key issue with sustainable product packaging, marketing

After switching to a native plant lawn, you can save time and money on yard upkeep. In fact, you can save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides each year when you ditch the grass lawn.

Maintaining natural lawns doesn't require gas-powered equipment, which release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. 

By adding a pond or rain garden to your yard, you create a habitat for local wildlife to thrive. Growing native plants in your yard also promotes the health of the entire ecosystem, as they attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees

Redditors continued to discuss the beautiful lawn transformation and were inspired by the photos.

"So amazing!!!" one user wrote. "I'm kicking off this process in my garden this year and it's so cool to see an established pond."

"It's just magical. Kudos," another Redditor commented. "Please keep posting photos, I could stare at this all day long."

"Wow awesome helping nature!" one commenter added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x