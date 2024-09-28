Homeowner shares impressive photos of their 'wet garden' results: 'My dream landscape'

A homeowner in Germany wowed Redditors with photos of the gorgeous pond they built in their yard two years ago. The images show native plants growing alongside the pond as wildlife, such as frogs and snakes, frolic in the water.

Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum were impressed with the stunning results of the pond and were interested to learn more.

"Very nice!" one user responded. "Happy to see someone else doing some wet gardening."

"My dream landscape," another Redditor wrote. "This is just gorgeous!"

Wet gardening is the process of creating an outdoor area that can thrive in damp conditions and absorb excess water. A pond or a rain garden are both forms of wet gardens.

Alternative lawns, such as ponds, rain gardens, or native plant lawns, are cheaper to maintain than a traditional grass lawn.

After switching to a native plant lawn, you can save time and money on yard upkeep. In fact, you can save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides each year when you ditch the grass lawn.

Maintaining natural lawns doesn't require gas-powered equipment, which release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

By adding a pond or rain garden to your yard, you create a habitat for local wildlife to thrive. Growing native plants in your yard also promotes the health of the entire ecosystem, as they attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees.

Redditors continued to discuss the beautiful lawn transformation and were inspired by the photos.

"So amazing!!!" one user wrote. "I'm kicking off this process in my garden this year and it's so cool to see an established pond."

"It's just magical. Kudos," another Redditor commented. "Please keep posting photos, I could stare at this all day long."

"Wow awesome helping nature!" one commenter added.

