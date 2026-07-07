Rhode Island town bans lawn watering, car washes, and pool fills after water pressure drops

Residents and visitors are barred from the excess use of water.

Officials in Westerly, Rhode Island, have imposed a short-term curb on outdoor water use after the town's system showed an unexpected loss of pressure.

Until conditions improve, activities such as watering grass, washing cars, and adding water to swimming pools are off limits as crews try to steady supplies during an already dry stretch.

What happened?

According to a report from WPRI, the town put the emergency restriction in place Friday when employees observed declining pressure in Westerly's water tanks.

Town Manager Shawn Lacey told WPRI the issue first came to the utility director's attention in the afternoon of July 2. A leak was then identified at Misquamicut State Beach, where service was shut off while the state brought in a contractor to handle repairs.

Lacey also said Westerly had already been preparing drought-related limits on water use. Even after the beach leak was isolated, pressure dropped again later, suggesting either a water main break or unusually heavy demand on the system.

At least for now, residents and visitors are barred from the excess use of water, and WPRI said an initial offense can carry a $100 penalty.

Why does it matter?

When pressure in a public water system drops, communities often have to act quickly to preserve water for essential needs such as drinking, cooking, bathing, and sanitation.

Drought and infrastructure problems can combine to put added strain on local water systems. Cutting nonessential outdoor water use can help restore pressure more quickly and reduce the risk of a more serious shortage.

Temporary conservation steps like this can push communities to waste less water, spot leaks more quickly, and rethink high-use landscaping so there is a more reliable supply.

What's being done?

Town officials are working to address the immediate problem by repairing the known leak, investigating the second pressure drop, and monitoring the town for violations while the ban remains in effect.

Households can also help by checking for leaks and being mindful of unnecessary indoor water use while the system recovers.

Westerly officials said in a statement, as reported by WPRI: "The Town is asking all residents and visitors for their cooperation in this effort to restore critical water levels within our system. Town staff will be monitoring all areas of Town to identify any violations of this ban."

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