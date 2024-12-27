Homeowner receives urgent warnings after considering problematic landscaping design: 'A headache for you or the next owners'

A Redditor has been having trouble managing weeds in their yard and recently posted about it in r/landscaping. They have a tentative plan in place, but they're afraid of the damage it will do to the trees and shrubs on the property.

"Just moved into a new house and both sides of the yard are covered with trees and shrubs. The problem is that the weeds are uncontrollable since it's just dirt," they wrote. "Can I put weed barrier down with rock or will it kill the trees and shrubs? Mulch isn't an option as we have dogs and they will try eat it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's a tough spot to be in.

Building a healthy ecosystem around your home requires some weed management. The consensus from the community was that weeds would grow between the rocks, causing an even bigger problem down the road.

Weed barriers don't last forever, aren't especially effective, and leave a mess behind. Depending on how closely the weed barrier was applied to the trees and shrubs, it could harm their health. Mulch can be an issue for dogs if the wood has been treated. Needless to say, rubber mulch is an even worse option.

The solution is to lean on natural plant species and techniques to keep weeds out and trees healthy. All-natural mulch is a widely accepted cover, and a range of other plant species can outcompete weeds. This not only keeps shrubs looking good but also provides a home for pollinators and vastly improves soil health.

If you're encountering similar issues with your lawn, check out our guides on yard rewilding and upgrading to a natural lawn.

Commenters suggested a mix of natural solutions. "Rocks will eventually be a headache for you or the next owners. Highly recommend small perennials and natural bark mulch. Your dogs won't eat it any more than any other stick. And if they do then it won't harm them like cocoa mulch or the dyed stuff. But no, it won't harm your trees," said one user.

Another agreed with natural options: "Instead of rocks you could put down creeping phlox or juniper or any ground cover plant that will compete with the weeds. As others have said weed barrier doesn't work and weeds will grow through the rocks."

