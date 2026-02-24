Officials issue warning after residents notice 'strong smell' in their water: '[It] would have turned your stomach'

"You could see the water was gray and slick."

An attempted fuel theft has contaminated water supplies in Scotland, potentially leaving residents unable to use their tap water for several days, the BBC reported.

What's happening?

Officials first became aware of the contamination after locals complained about foul smells in their water and in the air around their village.

"This morning when I got up, I made myself a cup of tea and then as I filled my flask with hot water, I discovered that there was a strong smell of chemicals — paraffin, diesel — I wasn't sure, poured it out, and I never had any water to drink this morning at all after that," said Charlie Grant, a resident of Killin, per the BBC.

Other locals reported that River Dochart, an important waterway, and an adjacent loch had the appearance and odor of being heavily polluted.

"I headed down to the bridge in the village, and the smell would have turned your stomach with diesel," said Rob Jamieson, who operates a fishing-trip business, as quoted by the BBC. "And you could see the water was gray and slick and covered in the rainbow effect."

"It was just pouring down the river," he added.

Officials have attributed the pollution to an attempted theft of diesel fuel from a local gas station. Authorities said they found equipment at the site that indicated an attempt to steal fuel from a tank.

Locals have been advised not to use tap water for anything except flushing toilets for several days as the contamination is addressed. In the meantime, water trucks were being brought to the area to provide a clean supply, and bottled water was being handed out door-to-door.

Why does water contamination matter?

The situation in Scotland served as an important reminder of how fragile local water supplies can be and how vital a clean, adequate supply of water is for communities.

"Safe and readily available water is important for public health, whether it is used for drinking, domestic use, food production, or recreational purposes," according to the World Health Organization. "Improved water supply and sanitation and better management of water resources can boost countries' economic growth and can contribute greatly to poverty reduction."

Per the WHO, more than 500,000 deaths occur every year due to water contaminated with untreated sewage, industrial chemicals, and other hazardous materials.

What's being done about it?

In Killin, officials have been hard at work addressing the diesel pollution. However, the contamination may have damaged a local water treatment plant, which has been temporarily shut down, and other key infrastructure, according to the BBC.

If you see or smell potentially polluted waterways, it is important to immediately report your concerns to the proper authorities. The vigilance of locals in identifying and reporting the diesel contamination in Killin was vital to protecting the health of their neighbors and alerting officials.

Unfortunately, they have hardly been alone in dealing with a contaminated local water supply. For example, the city of Wausau, Wisconsin, has filed a lawsuit against several major manufacturers, alleging that the companies have polluted the city's groundwater with dangerous chemicals.

