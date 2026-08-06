"I would love to do the swap myself instead of paying $2-3k."

A leaking, rust-damaged water heater in Northern Virginia led to questions about whether a DIY fix was possible or if a permit was required first.

For homeowners trying to avoid a $2,000 to $3,000 bill, that uncertainty can make an already costly repair even more stressful.

What's happening?

There may be one upside for anyone already facing a replacement water heater: swapping an aging electric tank for a heat pump water heater can often reduce utility bills.

On Reddit, a Virginia resident described his dad's water heater as leaking, badly rusted, and likely dealing with failed heating parts.

"I would love to do the swap myself instead of paying $2-3k," they said.

What he wanted to know was whether a homeowner in Northern Virginia can legally replace an electric water heater without a permit and inspection requirements.

One commenter wrote, "No permit is required for replacing an electric water heater in Virginia."

However, another said, "A permit is required to replace a water heater, but some people do things that officially call for a permit without a permit."

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The poster later said his own research pointed in a different direction, adding, "After doing more research, it looks like our county (rhymes with "loud one" not trying to be too traceable) can have very heavy fines and scrapping of work if you swap without a permit."

Why does it matter?

Water heaters are one of those household systems that can go unnoticed until something goes seriously wrong.

A leaking unit can damage floors, walls, and electrical components, and in this case, the poster said the leak had already caused "a lot of rust damage."

A do-it-yourself replacement may seem like a way to save thousands upfront, but permit issues, failed inspections, or denied claims after damage could quickly erase those savings.

The poster summed up that concern clearly: "I just don't want to have anything go wrong down the road."

A 30-year-old electric water heater is likely far more expensive to run than a modern replacement. Replacing the unit may also create an opportunity to lower monthly bills while cutting wasted energy.

What can I do?

Permit requirements can vary by locality, even when homeowners are doing the work themselves.

In many cases, a more efficient unit can offset part of its higher upfront cost through lower monthly bills, especially if rebates or tax credits are available.

If the tank truly needs to be replaced, this can also be a good time to compare high-efficiency options and look into rebates or tax credits. Cala makes customizable smart heat pump water heaters that help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That approach can reduce wasted electricity compared with older electric resistance tanks that keep reheating water all day.

For someone already weighing a costly replacement, Cala could be one option to compare alongside conventional models.

It can also help to get quotes from licensed professionals before making a final decision. Even if a homeowner ends up doing some of the work, a quick consultation can clarify code requirements, identify hidden damage, and help avoid a failed inspection or a repeat repair.

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