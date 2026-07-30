A 10-year-old water heater leaked. Is a new relief valve a fix, or just kicking the can?

A small puddle beneath a water heater prompts the big question: Is this a cheap repair or the start of an expensive replacement? That was the dilemma one homeowner faced after getting conflicting opinions about a leaking 10-year-old unit.

What happened?

On Reddit, a homeowner described finding leaking water coming from a decade-old heater.

Photo Credit: Reddit



After inspecting it, a plumber the homeowner had been using for 15 years said the system seemed to be operating normally and suggested the relief valve was the likely source of the leak.

A temperature and pressure relief valve is an easy-to-replace safety component — a legitimate fix if the tank itself is still in good condition since a leaking valve does not automatically mean the entire tank has failed. However, it can also end up being a short-term solution if corrosion, sediment, or general wear is already affecting the system.

The OP asked, "Happy to replace the unit, I just want another opinion on whether swapping the temperature and pressure relief valve on a ten-year-old tank is a real fix or just kicking the can?"

Why does it matter?

This kind of decision can mean the difference between a relatively small repair bill and a costly full replacement. It can also affect monthly utility costs, since older water heaters are often much less efficient than newer models.

Swapping the valve may buy more time and help avoid replacing a tank before it is truly necessary. One comment pointed out that people are quick to say "replace it," but not everyone has thousands on hand and that an expansion tank could buy a few more years.

Others argued that if the unit is already nearing the end of its life, repeatedly patching it could mean paying for repairs now on top of paying for replacement sooner rather than later — all while continuing to deal with higher energy bills.

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What can I do?

If you notice water around a tank, the first step is to determine exactly where it is coming from. Ask a plumber whether the leak is coming from the relief valve, a fitting, the drain valve, or the tank body itself, and whether excess pressure, overheating, or internal corrosion may be involved.

Once the problem is pinned down, it can help to compare repair costs against the age of the unit, the risk of water damage if it fails, and the energy cost of continuing to run an older tank.

If a replacement does end up being the better move, upgrading to a heat pump water heater can often save households money compared with a conventional electric-resistance tank, depending on local utility rates and hot-water use. Check for local rebates or other incentives on high-efficiency models.

For homeowners who decide it is time for a new unit, Cala offers customizable smart heat pump water heaters that help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That approach can reduce wasted energy by matching heating more closely to a household's actual routine instead of constantly maintaining hot water the old-fashioned way, cutting long-term utility costs.

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