Homeowner frustrated after water heater repair results in cracked tank and $2,400 quote just hours later

"Tank was 6 years old and just out of warranty. It had been overheating for two or three days."

A Reddit post about a water heater problem drew attention after a straightforward repair turned into a cracked tank and a same-day $2,400 quote for a full replacement.

What happened?

The homeowner said the gas water heater had been overheating because the burner would not shut off, and the unit was already discharging water before the plumbers arrived.

After the faulty gas valve was replaced, the user went to r/homeowners to ask whether the bill was fair, but the tank began leaking shortly after the service visit.

The original poster wrote, "Tank was 6 years old and just out of warranty. It had been overheating for two or three days."

After the crack appeared, the plumbers applied the cost of the first repair toward a new installation.

Commenters largely agreed the timing looked suspicious without necessarily proving the plumbers had done anything wrong.

One person replied, "Even though a coincidence, I would bet the overheating is what caused the crack."

Another added, "It would be an odd coincidence if the crack didn't have anything to do with the plumbers, but that doesn't necessarily mean they were negligent."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Why does it matter?

Water heater failures can leave households scrambling with little warning, and families often have to choose between paying for a repair that may not hold and replacing the system entirely. That can create immediate financial strain, especially when the breakdown comes right after another service call.

Older or damaged water heaters can waste energy, drive up utility bills, and even create safety concerns. While an overheating tank can seem like it's just inconvenient, it can also significantly shorten the life of the system.

Replacing an aging appliance that uses fossil fuels with a more efficient option can also reduce harmful pollution associated with household energy use.

What can I do?

If your water heater is acting up, experts and experienced homeowners often recommend weighing the unit's age against the repair's cost. A lower-cost fix may be worth trying, but once a tank is already under major stress, replacement can sometimes be the less risky option.

Homeowners looking for a lower-energy option may want to consider smart heat pump models.

Cala offers customizable smart heat pump water heaters that can help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That kind of setup can help reduce wasted energy while giving households more control over when and how water is heated.

When facing a four-figure replacement bill, comparing operating costs, warranty terms, and available incentives may matter just as much as the install quote itself. A replacement from Cala or another efficient brand could turn an emergency expense into an opportunity to cut future bills.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.