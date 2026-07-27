A homeowner trying to figure out why a water heater kept losing its pilot flame got an answer that was both simple and expensive: The unit had been running since 2004.

For homeowners facing a similar decision, that kind of breakdown can also open the door to lower utility bills.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, a homeowner described a water heater that had started acting up over the past month, writing: "This started about a month ago and the water would be cold and i just relight it and it's fine. Then it goes out again a week later."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner said the pilot was out whenever they checked the unit and asked whether the thermocouple might be the cause.

Commenters were quick to point to the heater's age.

One wrote: "2009 or earlier with that gas valve. Time to just replace it."

Another added: "It says 2004 on the sticker. It's time to replace it."

The original poster soon confirmed that assessment, replying: "Yeah i just saw its a 2004. Older than me lol."

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Why does it matter?

Water heaters are one of those household appliances that are easy to ignore until they stop producing hot water, but older units can quietly waste energy while becoming more prone to breakdowns.

A system installed in 2004 is well past the point when many homeowners begin weighing replacement over repair, especially if minor parts are starting to fail.

Water heating is one of the biggest energy costs in many homes, meaning an inefficient or unreliable unit can push up monthly bills and create the inconvenience of unexpected cold showers.

Repeated repair visits for an aging system can also get expensive fast.

Using less energy at home helps reduce pollution associated with electricity and gas use, and replacing outdated appliances with newer, more efficient models can lower harmful carbon pollution while improving reliability and comfort.

What can I do?

If your water heater's pilot keeps going out, a professional may be able to determine whether a relatively inexpensive repair, such as replacing a thermocouple, is still worth pursuing. However, if the unit is nearing or well past its expected lifespan, replacement may make more financial sense.

Homeowners exploring that route may want to consider Cala and the growing category of smart heat pump water heaters. Cala's customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That strategy can help households avoid wasting energy by keeping a full tank hot around the clock when demand is lower.

A smart heat pump model may be especially attractive for people who want more control over when and how they use energy.

For shoppers comparing options after an old unit fails, Cala is one example of how newer technology can turn a frustrating breakdown into a long-term money-saving upgrade.

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