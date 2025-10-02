Expert reveals crucial maintenance tip that could save you thousands on new water heater: 'Thank you'

Water heaters are an important and expensive component of many homes.

TikTok user RLL Woodworks and DIY (@rllwoodworks_and_diy) recently shared some tips for maintenance to keep your water heater running smoothly and efficiently.

The scoop

RLL explains how water heaters collect sediment at the bottom over time, which should be drained every year or two. To drain, turn off the machine, the gas, and the water, and attach a hose. It will likely drain slowly.

The video also provides a tip for anyone who notices a rotten-egg smell coming from their water. To fix this, you need to replace your anode rod, which is inside the water heater and attracts all the chemicals that could corrode your tank. These should be replaced every few years.

After those are cleaned, you can turn your gas and water back on and power the system on.

How it's helping

Regular maintenance of your water heater can keep it running smoothly. Since these systems can be expensive to replace, regular maintenance could, as RLL says in the video description, "save yourself some money."

Upgrading and maintaining your appliances is a great way to ensure your home maintains energy efficiency.

What everyone's saying

RLL's video generated a few comments about water heater maintenance.

Some comments spoke about their good luck in not needing to replace or perform maintenance on their water heater.

However, others were much more appreciative of the video's tips.

One commenter wrote: "Wow, thank you for showing I can bend the anode rod and the flexible replacement. My main worry was replacing that."

