A homeowner who cut open a water heater found chunks of precipitate and a green tube they assumed was the cold-water inlet, offering a vivid look at what hard water can do behind the scenes.

What happened?

In a Reddit post on r/Plumbing, the homeowner said their parents "end up replacing the water heater about every 7 years" and added, "I have a curious mind so I cut it in half."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Alongside the photos, the poster described a green pipe inside the tank — apparently the dip tube that carries incoming cold water to the bottom — and said it was "full of chunks of precipitate."

They were also trying to identify the "gooey slimey stuff" they found and asked whether the material had formed inside the heater or come from plumbing farther upstream.

In the comments, users said the solid buildup was probably mineral scale that separated from the water during repeated heating cycles.

One commenter identified the green part by writing, "The green tube is the water inlet dip tube, which keeps cold water mixing with hot. Without it you get like 10 minute showers."

Why does it matter?

Hard water scale does more than look unpleasant. It can shorten the life of appliances, reduce hot-water performance, and drive up energy costs because the heater has to work harder through layers of mineral buildup.

It can be especially costly for households on tight budgets, particularly older homeowners who may not be able to keep up with annual maintenance.

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Replacing a water heater every seven years can become an expensive routine, especially if the underlying cause — local water chemistry or an underperforming softener — is never addressed.

Several commenters said a full repipe was unlikely to fix the problem, shifting the focus instead to the area's water conditions and the softener.

As one user explained, "Some local water chemistry is just really hard on water heaters."

Another added, "When I see failed heaters on softened water, there's usually rust but not calcium deposits like that. I'll bet that softener isn't really working very well."

What can I do?

If you suspect hard water is shortening the life of your water heater, a good first step is to ask a plumber or local water utility for a hardness and sediment assessment.

It can also help to check whether your softener is properly sized and maintained.

In many homes, flushing the tank can help manage sediment, and plumbers may also recommend checking the anode rod and dip tube before resorting to full replacement.

Chemical additives are generally not the first line of defense.

One option worth considering is Cala. For homeowners already dealing with premature tank failures, a higher-efficiency upgrade may be worth discussing during the next replacement.

And if regular maintenance is tough to manage for aging family members, asking a professional to handle scheduled flushing and inspections, while also exploring a smart upgrade from Cala or another heat pump brand, could be a more practical fix.

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