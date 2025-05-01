Firefighter reveals which home appliance can be dangerous if left unchecked: 'The sneaky fire hazard'

According to Reader's Digest, water heater fires occur, on average, 3,160 times each year and are responsible for 7% of home heating fires.

A Reader's Digest article is bringing attention to "the sneaky fire hazard" a lot of us didn't know we had. Zack Zarrilli, a firefighter of 15 years, explained that water heater fires can and do occur. He offered tips about how to keep your home safe.

The article states the main reasons water heater fires occur. Improper storage around the water heater, gas leaks, and internal failures are the most common reasons.

According to Reader's Digest, water heater fires occur, on average, 3,160 times each year and are responsible for 7% of home heating fires.

There is a safer way to heat the water in your home. When you upgrade to a heat pump water heater, it eliminates the fire risk because there is no pilot light. Additional benefits include cost savings and being a more environmentally friendly option.

Traditional water heaters are responsible for about 20% of home energy use. Heat pump water heaters are 2-3 times more efficient, so you can save energy and money — even several hundred dollars a year.

When you upgrade to a heat pump water heater, you are also eliminating the possibility of gas leaks that could cause a health risk to humans and animals living in the home.

There may be cost savings in the form of tax breaks for upgrading to a heat pump water heater. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, people who upgrade and modernize their homes with more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products can be eligible for incentives. If you are interested in taking advantage of this incentive, take advantage soon. The current administration has made it a point to eliminate the subsidies, so the policy's future is uncertain.

If you're interested in upgrading to a heat pump water heater, it might seem hard to know where to start. The Department of Energy's Heat Pump Water Heaters web page offers guidance.



New tech company Cala just created what it is calling the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater. The technology lets the appliance understand your household's water usage habits and optimize energy usage to further reduce energy costs and save you even more money.

Upgrading to a heat pump water heater is more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, can help save you money on energy bills and through incentives, and keeps your home safer by eliminating the risk of fire. As more households upgrade, positive environmental changes could be significant.

