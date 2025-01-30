Homeowner shares terrifying footage after water heater causes house-rattling explosions: 'Shut that thing down immediately'

A homeowner took to Reddit to share a terrifying video of their gas water heater making loud booming sounds with flashes of flame coming from inside it.

Posting in the r/Plumbing subreddit, the user explained their nine-year-old water heater had been making loud booming sounds like an explosion but was otherwise functioning fine.

In the video, loud bangs can be heard, and a bright flash of flame appears from within the water heater. He said the sounds "are rattling the entire house, and quite frankly scaring us."

One commenter pointed out that the explosions from the gas unit were loud enough that they prompted a neighbor to make a separate post on Reddit about it.

Commenters were quick to tell the poster to shut the gas-powered water heater down immediately.

"Shut that thing down immediately," one said. "Seems like you have no flow through the flue or some other gas valve related problem. Get it checked out or replaced. Delayed ignition is no f*** around."

"Shut the gas off immediately. Call a plumber. This is extremely dangerous," another replied.

The video illustrates some of the possible dangers that come from using a gas-powered water heater. On top of the risks associated with the open flame, studies have shown that gas lines have a tendency to leak, even when the gas isn't flowing into the appliance.

President Trump has indicated he wants to repeal the IRA, but doing so would require an act of Congress.

