"You can see the water leaking in the picture. No, it's not correct."

A Reddit post about a water heater that appeared to be constantly sending water into the drain pan struck a chord with homeowners for one simple reason: Even without much plumbing knowledge, a constant stream of water where it shouldn't be is an obvious red flag.

What's happening?

The setup shown in the Reddit post raised a couple of immediate concerns for readers: water seemed to be reaching the pan continuously, and the plumbing arrangement made the hot-and-cold connections look crossed.

"They asked me if it was normal that water flows into the pan all the time," the poster wrote. "I know enough to know that's not right."

They also described the piping as "confusing," said that "all the pipes feel cold except the obvious hot line," and added, "Thank god they have a drain on their pan."

People in the comments floated several possible explanations, including a faulty temperature-and-pressure relief valve, a tank that is starting to fail, or a recirculation issue that is causing a mix-up between the hot and cold lines. The pan may be serving its intended purpose — but it should not be handling a constant flow.

One Redditor warned, "You can see the water leaking in the picture. No, it's not correct." Another user agreed that the leaking is clearly visible in the photo shared, and also asked, "Where's the handle to the shut-off valve?" to which the original poster answered that there's "a shut off that's red behind the PVC pipe."

Why does it matter?

A drain pan can help prevent a minor problem from turning into soaked flooring, mold, and costly repairs. However, it is meant to be a safeguard, rather than part of normal operation. If water is constantly reaching the pan, the system is likely wasting water, energy, or both.

Water heating accounts for a significant share of energy use in many homes. A unit that is leaking, overheating, or piped incorrectly can drive up utility bills while also shortening the life span of the equipment.

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What can I do?

To start, have a licensed plumber inspect the unit, including the temperature-and-pressure relief valve, tank body, shutoff arrangement, and any crossover piping.

If the heater is still under warranty, homeowners can also decide whether repair makes more sense than replacement. And people should be aware that property management or landlords may incorrectly dismiss concerns such as leakage, even if they should be fixed promptly.

If replacement is the better option, shoppers increasingly have smarter choices such as Cala. Cala's customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed.

A conventional tank will keep reheating water on a less efficient schedule. Smarter timing reduces wasted energy, better matches family routines, and helps homeowners capture more of the savings that make heat pump water heaters appealing in the first place.

Cala's innovative systems prepare to heat water before outages, automatically install software updates to prevent technical issues, and can even take data into consideration like a household's solar output.

It is also worth checking for local rebates and federal incentives, which can further reduce upfront costs.

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