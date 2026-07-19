Electrical faults that appear only after hours of operation can be difficult to identify.

A broken water heater is stressful enough. But for one frustrated homeowner, the real headache began after replacing both heating elements and both thermostats, yet the breaker still failed to stop the unit from tripping hours later — turning what should've been a routine repair into an endless cycle of trial and error.

What began as a typical fix turned into a prolonged ordeal when the heater kept tripping the breaker after running for several hours.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the original poster said the unit would run for hours before the breaker tripped, even after they had already replaced the breaker, both thermostats, and both heating elements.

One user commented asking how old their water heater is, since "water heaters usually fail after no more than 20-25 years, due to leaks." Another Redditor suggested to "verify that both elements don't energize at the same time, and if you have an amp probe check the current draw."

If an aging electric tank is near the end of its life, upgrading to a heat pump water heater can often cut water-heating costs compared with a standard electric resistance model.

Why does it matter?

The homeowner's situation is the kind of problem that can drive DIYers up the wall because nearly every obvious part had been replaced, yet the issue still remained.

The fact that the breaker does not trip right away suggests the problem may be intermittent rather than being caused by one immediately visible failure.

Among the possible causes are a faulty breaker on the new circuit, loose or undersized wiring, a ground fault that develops as the heater warms up, or a heating element that develops a partial short.

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A water heater that seems to work at first can make it look like the repair is complete, only to fail again later.

That can mean more downtime, more money spent on replacement parts, and more uncertainty over whether the next step should be another repair or a full replacement.

Water heaters are among the biggest energy users in many homes, so when one starts failing, the consequences go beyond an inconvenient cold shower.

It's important to consider the safety concerns of a struggling unit. An inefficient or older water heater can also waste electricity and pull households into repeated repair costs that may never fully address the underlying issue.

That is especially frustrating at a time when many families are already trying to lower their monthly utility bills. One analysis even found that during higher summer temperatures, average household electricity bills could jump to about $792 in total costs during the season.

Continuing to pour money into an older resistance water heater can ultimately cost more than replacing it with a more efficient option, leaving homeowners to consider choosing between more repairs and replacement with a more efficient model.

What can I do?

If a water heater keeps tripping a breaker after major parts have already been replaced, the safest next step is usually to stop guessing and have a licensed electrician or qualified plumber inspect the wiring, breaker size, grounding, and element resistance under load.

Electrical faults that appear only after hours of operation can be difficult to identify without proper testing.

For homeowners who are already facing a major repair bill, it may be worth pricing out a heat pump model instead of continuing to patch an older tank. Cala is one company offering smart heat pump water heaters designed around efficiency and timing. Its customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That means less wasted energy and a better chance of avoiding the cycle of repeated repairs on outdated equipment.

Buyers should also look into local utility incentives, state programs, and federal tax credits that may reduce the upfront cost of installation. For households ready to replace rather than repair, Cala offers a version of that smarter, lower-bill approach.

The original poster summed up the frustration: "Now I can turn it on and it will operate for several hours then trip the breaker. I'm open to any suggestions."

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