Desperate homeowner seeks advice after water heater causes 400% bill increase: 'This makes zero sense'

Water heaters are something we tend not to think too much about, until it's too late. Typically, it takes some kind of problem — maybe it's a leak or stepping into the shower only to be blasted with frigid water.

For one Redditor, it was getting hit with a 400% increase to their gas bill.

As posted on the r/homeowners subreddit, the user describes that the monthly gas bill for their Las Vegas home increased from roughly $100 per month to $500 despite no change in their energy usage or habits. The biggest reason for the increase, according to their energy report, was the water heater.

"This makes zero sense," the homeowner wrote. "... I'm really close to considering to just shut off the heater altogether due to this being completely unsustainable."

Water heaters are the second-largest energy expense in most homes and can account for nearly one-fifth of a home's energy usage, according to the Department of Energy. Fortunately, new technology may be able to help with that.

For those who want to save money on their monthly bills and reduce their carbon footprints, a heat pump water heater could do the trick. By pulling in heat from the ambient air, these heaters are significantly more efficient than standard gas-powered water heaters.

Perhaps no company exemplifies that better than Cala, which has created what it calls the first intelligent heat pump water heater. This water heater is better for your wallet and the environment as well as for your family's comfort. Its predictive technology anticipates when your energy will be the cleanest and cheapest, and it uses that data to decide the best time to heat your water.

The company estimates that, over the lifespan of its water heater, a user will save thousands of dollars compared to a more traditional water heater. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, buyers can claim a 30% tax rebate up to $2,000 on a heat pump water heater — though the Trump administration has said it hopes to end many eco-friendly IRA rebates.

That incentive could come in handy for the OP, but in the meantime, commenters suggested that they check their gas-powered appliances for leaks, which could be responsible for the increased bills. One commenter, who said they worked for a Canadian gas company, urged the homeowner to be careful when doing so.

"Don't touch anything you are not comfortable with," they wrote. "I would advise calling your gas utility and they should have someone they can send out to investigate the high consumption."

