Local group takes critical action against rapidly spreading threat: 'Essential for controlling ... infestations'

Though native to Eurasia and long valued in Asian cuisines, the water chestnut is an invasive species in North America.

The Otsego County Conservation Association in New York has been hard at work removing water chestnut plants from Otsego County's waters, reported AllOTSEGO. This past summer, it focused much of its efforts on Goodyear Lake through five removal operations.

"Days spent in the field pulling water chestnuts can be long, but they are always incredibly rewarding," Victoria Prouty, an OCCA field technician, told AllOTSEGO.

That's because invasive plants like the water chestnut compete with native plants for resources. Water chestnut plants are especially problematic for the waterways in which they grow, since they expand into dense mats of leaves. This blocks sunlight from reaching other plant life in the water, per New York Invasive Species Information.

Each of OCCA's pulls resulted in the removal of approximately 100 pounds of water chestnuts, clearing space for native species to thrive.

And thriving native plants give way to healthy animals and ecosystems. For example, Goodyear Lake is home to numerous fish species, including carp, rock bass, and bluegill. These fish depend on native plants that grow in the lake for shelter, spawning grounds, and a steady food supply.

It's a similar concept to growing native plants in your yard. You'll spend less time and money on maintaining your yard, but you'll also help out local pollinators and wildlife that depend on native plants for protection from the sun, nesting spaces, and food.

By supporting pollinators with a nature-friendly yard, you'll also reap the benefits. Much of the food we eat depends on the hard work of pollinators, after all.

OCCA plans to keep the momentum flowing in Goodyear Lake and other Otsego waterways through additional water chestnut pulls. "Early detection, quick response, and consistent treatment will be essential for controlling water chestnut infestations in our beloved lakes and streams," said Prouty.

