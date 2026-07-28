Texas neighbors say new development's wastewater could flow through backyards to Canyon Lake

Into a creek bed they say has been dry for decades.

In Spring Branch, Texas, residents are fighting a housing project because its wastewater plan would send treated discharge through a creek bed that has been dry for decades, across private properties, and toward Canyon Lake.

Neighbors in the Mystic Shores community in Spring Branch say the development would put locals and waterways at risk.

What's happening?

At the center of the fight for residents of Mystic Shores is a wastewater treatment plant permit connected to a Juniper Ranch development, per KSAT.

What alarms homeowners most is a proposal to release treated wastewater, or effluent, into a creek bed they say has been dry for decades.

As KSAT reported, property owners, scientists, and community advocates have recently organized to oppose the permit renewal, and two Mystic Shores property owners have now joined that coalition.

KSAT also reported that the proposed discharge could move through residents' backyards before continuing downstream toward Canyon Lake. The station added that this is not the only place where wastewater treatment plants have prompted concerns, noting that similar disputes have emerged in other Texas communities.

Neighbors say they have already felt the impact of the development, including drainage problems and pooling water, which has made this stage of the project especially contentious.

Why does it matter?

If treated wastewater is sent through a creek bed behind homes, residents fear damage to personal property, as well as changes to land that has remained dry for years.

There is also concern about what this could mean for Canyon Lake. Even when wastewater is treated, neighbors often worry about the cumulative impact of added discharge into natural systems, particularly when those systems did not historically carry a continuous flow.

So far, the main response from the community has been organized opposition to the permit renewal. And while the project's future is uncertain, it is clear that this coalition of property owners, scientists, and community advocates should not be ignored.

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