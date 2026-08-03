In India, 165 tons of mixed waste reach a landfill daily, and officials want half sorted

"[Waste separation] at source is essential to reduce the burden on the Kodungaiyur dump yard and improve solid waste management."

In southern India, a health official is sounding alarm bells over a major landfill that is failing to sort its garbage, claiming 165 tons of garbage arrive at the site each day.

What's happening?

According to DT Next, during a recent committee meeting, G. Shanthakumari, chair of the Greater Chennai Corporation's Public Health Standing Committee, said roughly 330,000 pounds of unsorted garbage is being delivered to the Kodungaiyur dump yard each day.

Shanthakumari pointed to a recent inspection of the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, where representatives of Srinivas Waste Management Service said the market produces about 22 US tons (20 tonnes) of waste each day, DT Next reported. She said at least 50% of waste should be sorted at the point of collection before it is taken to Kodungaiyur.

The outlet reported that she said the same problem is showing up among several bulk waste generators, which are still giving mixed waste to the GCC's private conservancy contractors, Ramky and Urbaser, instead of enabling more scientific waste processing.

Why does it matter?

When food scraps, recyclables, and other waste are thrown away together, cities lose the chance to recover reusable materials and compost organic matter before it reaches a landfill. That can put more pressure on disposal sites while making waste systems more expensive and less efficient.

A growing landfill footprint can bring unpleasant odors and increased pollution risks to nearby communities. Even when cities invest in cleaner waste systems, those benefits are harder to realize if sorting does not happen early.

The concerns raised at the meeting were not limited to trash handling. Shanthakumari also highlighted staff shortages in the civic body's Health Department, saying unfilled medical posts could affect services at hospitals and health centers.

That leaves the city balancing two pressures at once: reducing the environmental strain created by poor waste sorting and keeping public health services adequately staffed.

What's being done?

Her recommendations target both problems. For waste management, as reported by DT Next, she is pressing for stronger trash sorting so that a smaller share of mixed garbage ends up at Kodungaiyur.

She also emphasized that locations that generate large amounts of garbage, such as markets, businesses, and institutions, have to separate waste consistently if the landfill is to take less material.

"[Waste separation] at source is essential to reduce the burden on the Kodungaiyur dump yard and improve solid waste management," Shanthakumari said.

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