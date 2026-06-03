Walmart recalls 165,000 Mainstays dressers over risk of injury or death to children

A Walmart dresser recall is drawing attention to a preventable household danger with potentially devastating consequences. About 165,000 Mainstays fabric dressers are being pulled from the market after officials warned that they can tip over and trap children if not anchored to a wall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall covers Mainstays-branded dressers sold at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com between September 2023 and March 2026 for about $80. The units have a black metal frame and nine brown or black fabric drawers with handles.

The dressers measure about 40 inches long, 13.75 inches wide, and 45 inches high, and weigh about 32 pounds, according to the recall notice. The affected units were manufactured between September 2023 and December 2025 by Vietnam-based Hop Thang Interior Wood Co. Ltd.

According to the recall notice, if the dresser is not anchored to a wall, it can become unstable and create tip-over and entrapment hazards that can lead to severe injuries or death to children. The recalled dressers do not comply with the mandatory federal safety standard required by the STURDY Act.

If you have one of the recalled Mainstays dressers, the recall notice says to stop using it immediately if it is not anchored to the wall. Move it to an area that children cannot access to reduce the risk of an accident.

Consumers should contact Walmart for a full refund. As part of the recall process, customers will be asked to return the dresser drawers to any Walmart store and dispose of the frame in accordance with local and state rules.

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If you are not sure whether your dresser is affected, check whether it matches the recall description in the notice: a Mainstays fabric dresser with a black metal frame and nine brown or black fabric drawers. The recall number is 26-522.

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