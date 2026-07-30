Walmart recalls 16,809 EnHomee 9-drawer dressers sold online over child tip-over risk

Even though no injuries were reported, recalls like this are meant to prevent tragedy before it happens.

A dresser marketed as an affordable storage fix is now the subject of a major recall after federal officials said it can tip over and trap children.

More than 16,800 EnHomee dressers sold through Walmart's website are affected, raising fresh concerns about how unsafe products continue to find their way into shoppers' homes.

What happened?

Federal regulators said EnHomee 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers sold through Walmart are being recalled because, if they are not anchored to a wall, they can become unstable, topple, and trap a child, creating a risk of serious injury or death.

The recalled dresser has a metal frame with nine fabric drawers and was sold in black, gray, brown, and white.

Regulators said the product does not meet safety standards required under the STURDY Act.

At the time the recall was announced, no injuries had been reported, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the danger still required action.

The affected dressers were listed on Walmart.com from September 2023 through March 2026 for about $80.

Why does it matter?

Tip-over accidents are especially dangerous because they can happen quickly and quietly, often in places where parents assume children are safe. A dresser that appears harmless can turn deadly if a child climbs on it or opens multiple drawers, shifting the weight forward.

When furniture sold by a major retailer violates a federal safety law, consumers are left to figure out whether they have a dangerous item in their home and what steps they need to take next.

It also points to a broader pattern in online retail, where products can be widely available at attractive prices before consumers realize they may not meet basic safety requirements.

Even though no injuries have been reported, recalls like this are meant to prevent tragedy before it happens.

What can I do?

Officials say anyone who has one of the dressers should keep it out of children's reach and not use it unless it has been secured to the wall.

To get a refund, consumers are instructed to contact Raybee-Direct for help identifying whether their dresser is part of the recall and for directions on how to dispose of it.

The company says customers must send a photo showing the dresser was discarded to RaybeeRecall@outlook.com as part of that process.

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