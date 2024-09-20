Urban planner reveals how layouts of college towns impact students' university experiences: 'Really craving it now'

"Truly the aspect of college I miss most. Community at your fingertips."

A TikTok video is triggering mass nostalgia for college life, but not for the reasons you might expect. It's not about wild parties or late-night study sessions — it's all about walkability.

Urban planner Brittany Simmons (@signedbritt) struck a chord with viewers on TikTok by suggesting that many people believe they "peak" in college because it's often their first experience living in a walkable environment.

In the video, she explains that a walkable area is one where "essentially everything you need is within a 15-minute walking distance."

Brittany points out that for college students, this includes school, part-time jobs, food options, and social activities. She argues that this layout provides "unexpected freedom" that many miss after graduating, especially if they return to car-dependent suburban areas.

Walkable communities are sustainable and environmentally friendly. When people walk or bike to their destinations, it significantly reduces car use and associated carbon pollution.

Walkable neighborhoods are also more energy-efficient, as they often feature denser housing and mixed-use development. This design can lead to lower energy consumption per capita compared to sprawling suburban areas.

Moreover, walkable communities promote better physical and mental health. Regular walking or biking for daily errands increases physical activity, while increased social interactions in these areas combat feelings of isolation.

The video's comment section was flooded with agreement and longing for more walkable spaces.

One user wrote: "Truly the aspect of college I miss most. Community at your fingertips. Suburban sprawl kills friendships!"

Another chimed in: "A-FREAKING-MEN. Walkability is so underrated, at least in the U.S. Really craving it now."

One commenter shared a positive experience: "I just moved to Chicago and I feel so much happier, healthier, and more connected to everything. I love living in a walkable city."

As we look toward building more sustainable cities, this TikTok video's popularity shows a genuine desire for walkable communities. By supporting and creating these environments, we can improve our quality of life while taking a significant step toward a cleaner, healthier planet.

