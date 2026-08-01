Maryland landlord charged after threatening renters, police also seize neglected alligators, emu

More charges could be added as the investigation continues.

A Waldorf, Maryland, landlord is facing assault charges after a property dispute allegedly escalated into a gun threat and led authorities to discover numerous neglected animals on his property, including two alligators and an emu.

What happened?

Three people renting a trailer on the Waldorf property told police they were attacked by their landlord, prompting a July 3 response to the report of a firearm-related assault, FOX 5 D.C. reported. The outlet also shared video footage of the incident.

Investigators identified the property owner as 57-year-old Sir Leander Evans Gamble and said the tenants were a woman, her 28-year-old son, and his girlfriend, who was eight months pregnant.

Investigators say the situation escalated when Gamble allegedly assaulted the renters, then went into his home, came back with a handgun, pointed it at them, and made threats, according to FOX 5 D.C. He was arrested at the scene.

After the arrest, officers secured a search warrant for his home and reported finding six handguns.

But the case turned out to be far stranger after the authorities found a mix of domestic and exotic animals on the property. Animal control officers were called in and reportedly found dogs, cats, pigs, an emu, two alligators, a caiman (a type of crocodilian), and a snake.

Authorities have charged Gamble with aggravated assault, and officials say more charges could be added as the investigation continues. He remains jailed at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Why does it matter?

Private ownership of wild animals can be especially risky when proper space, care, and safety measures are lacking. Animal control officers have since removed the animals from the property.

Making matters worse, officers found the animals in conditions that "did not comply with Maryland animal cruelty statutes."

Unfortunately, as BBC Future has noted in reporting on human-wildlife conflict, many harmful encounters between people and wild animals are shaped by human behavior and forced proximity. While this case didn't result in human-animal conflict, the conditions the animals were found in raised the likelihood that an altercation could have occurred.

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